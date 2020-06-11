Difference between revisions of "Kudakwashe Chigumo"

In July 2018, Kudakwashe Chigumo was elected to Ward 6 Karoi Town Council, for MDC-Alliance, with 292 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 6 Karoi Town Council with 292 votes, beating Midia Kadenhe of Zanu-PF with 253 votes, Enara Munyamani of MDT-T with 30 votes, Elphas Chigudugudze of PRC with 10 votes and Collen Mvuruma of ZIPP with 7 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

