Difference between revisions of "Kudakwashe Chisango"

In July 2018, Kudakwashe Chisango was elected to Ward 18 Mutare Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 3390 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 18 Mutare Municipality with 3390 votes, beating David Kudzaishe Garwe of Zanu-PF with 1285 votes, Monica Perpetua Borerwe, independent with 523 voters, Nyasha Abel Dondo of ZIPP with 29 votes, and Kufa Nhondo of PRC with 21 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

