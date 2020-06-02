Difference between revisions of "Kudakwashe Chisango"

<ref name=" New councillors warned against taking politics into chambers"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2018/09/new-councillors-warned-against-taking-politics-into-chambers/ New councillors warned against taking politics into chambers], ''Newsday'', Published: 8 September 2018, Retrieved: 27 May 2020''</ref>

At a '''September 2018''' meeting, following the elections of [[Blessing Tandi]] as Mayor and '''Kudakwashe Chisango''' as Deputy Mayor, [[Mutare]] district administrator [[Wilson Boore]] said councillors should focus on council business only, and political party issues ended with the 30 July election. Town clerk [[Joshua Maligwa]] said [[Mutare]] had the potential to become one of the best cities in Africa.

2018 – elected to Ward 18 [[Mutare]] Municipality with 3390 votes, beating [[David Kudzaishe Garwe]] of Zanu-PF with 1285 votes, [[Monica Perpetua Borerwe]], independent with 523 voters, [[Nyasha Abel Dondo]] of ZIPP with 29 votes, and [[Kufa Nhondo]] of PRC with 21 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref> <br/>

In '''July 2018''', '''Kudakwashe Chisango''' was elected to Ward 18 [[Mutare]] Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 3390 votes . In '''September''', he was elected Deputy Mayor .

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

September 2018 - Elected deputy mayor.

Events

Further Reading

