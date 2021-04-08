Difference between revisions of "Kudakwashe John"

In July 2018, Kudakwashe John was elected to Ward 21 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 3696 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 21 Chitungwiza Municipality with 3696 votes, beating Irene Murunzi of Zanu PF with 1504 votes, Tongai Wilson Benhura, independent with 447 votes, Fungai Chirwa, independent with 299 votes, Shallot Mutanga of MDC-T with 206 votes, Kava Chikore of PRC with 95 votes, Nyaradzai Molleen Naite of ZIPP with 83 votes, Musemwa Moses Makwiramiti, independent with 74 votes, Mary Katandika of BZA with 45 votes, and Felistas Shawa of ZDU with 29 votes, . [1]

Events

Further Reading

