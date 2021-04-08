Difference between revisions of "Kudakwashe John"
In '''July 2018''', Kudakwashe Johnwas elected to Ward 21 [[Chitungwiza Municipality]], for MDC Alliance, with 3696 votes.
Latest revision as of 14:22, 8 April 2021
In July 2018, Kudakwashe John was elected to Ward 21 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 3696 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 21 Chitungwiza Municipality with 3696 votes, beating Irene Murunzi of Zanu PF with 1504 votes, Tongai Wilson Benhura, independent with 447 votes, Fungai Chirwa, independent with 299 votes, Shallot Mutanga of MDC-T with 206 votes, Kava Chikore of PRC with 95 votes, Nyaradzai Molleen Naite of ZIPP with 83 votes, Musemwa Moses Makwiramiti, independent with 74 votes, Mary Katandika of BZA with 45 votes, and Felistas Shawa of ZDU with 29 votes, . [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020