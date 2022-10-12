Difference between revisions of "Kudakwashe John"

On '''12 October 2022''', Minister of [[Local Government and Public Works]] [[July Moyo]] suspended six [[Chitungwiza]] Councillors, [[Lovemore Maiko]], [[Musa Makweza]], '''Kudakwashe John''', [[Chengetai Nyagondo]], [[Richard Chamutsa]], and [[Peter Clever Matiringe]]. They are said to have convened an illegal meeting. According to the suspension letters there were reasonable grounds for suspecting that the councillors committed acts of gross misconduct, gross incompetence and willful violation of the law. <ref name=" Local Government Minister Moyo Suspends 6 CCC Councillors In Chitungwiza"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/10/12/local-government-minister-moyo-suspends-6-ccc-councillors-in-chitungwiza/ Local Government Minister Moyo Suspends 6 CCC Councillors In Chitungwiza], Pindula, Published: 12 October 2022, Retrieved: 12 October 2022''</ref>

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 21 Chitungwiza Municipality with 3696 votes, beating Irene Murunzi of Zanu PF with 1504 votes, Tongai Wilson Benhura, independent with 447 votes, Fungai Chirwa, independent with 299 votes, Shallot Mutanga of MDC-T with 206 votes, Kava Chikore of PRC with 95 votes, Nyaradzai Molleen Naite of ZIPP with 83 votes, Musemwa Moses Makwiramiti, independent with 74 votes, Mary Katandika of BZA with 45 votes, and Felistas Shawa of ZDU with 29 votes, . [1]

Events

On 12 October 2022, Minister of Local Government and Public Works July Moyo suspended six Chitungwiza Councillors, Lovemore Maiko, Musa Makweza, Kudakwashe John, Chengetai Nyagondo, Richard Chamutsa, and Peter Clever Matiringe. They are said to have convened an illegal meeting. According to the suspension letters there were reasonable grounds for suspecting that the councillors committed acts of gross misconduct, gross incompetence and willful violation of the law. [2]

Further Reading

