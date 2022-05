In response, Kudakwashe Mahachi denied abusing his child. He accused his ex-wife of lying and insisted their son got burnt in Zimbabwe instead.<ref name="S">[https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2022/05/08/scandal-mahachi-accused-of-scalding-4-year-old-son-with-boiling-water/ SCANDAL: Mahachi accused of scalding 4-year old son with boiling water], ''Soccer24'', Published: May 8, 2022, Retrieved: May 9, 2022</ref>

Kudakwashe Mahachi is a Zimbabwean professional footballer, who plays for Mamelodi Sundowns and the Zimbabwe National Soccer Team as a Midfielder.

Background

Mahachi was born in Entumbane in Bulawayo born on 29 September 1993 and later moved to Mzilikazi where he attended high school. He was married to Martha Ndlovu and the couple has a child named Dineo Mahachi.

Mahachi is currently married to Rose Mahachi.

Child Abuse Allegations

In May 2022, Kudakwashe Mahachi's son from his first marriage had his right foot amputated. Martha Ndlovu accused Mahachi of abusing his son with the help of his wife Rose Mahachi.

B-Metro reported that Mahachi called his ex-wife in February 2022, requesting for their son to travel to South Africa and temporarily stay with his father, to which she agreed.

The boy’s mother alleges that she only leant that her son was back in Zimbabwe and staying in Cowdry Park, Bulawayo with Mahachi’s grandmother, on April 19 as she had been blocked on WhatsApp by Kudakwashe Mahachi.

Ndlovu claimed that she went to get her son as soon as she heard he was in Zimbabwe and saw him heavily bandaged with burns all over the body.

The mother alleged that the burns were third degree and the boy was smuggled back into Zimbabwe by a Malayitsha.

In response, Kudakwashe Mahachi denied abusing his child. He accused his ex-wife of lying and insisted their son got burnt in Zimbabwe instead.[1]

Career

Mahachi started his football career at Highlanders Football Club junior set-up,

Mahachi at Monaco

after a successful junior team spell with Highlanders, Mahachi moved to join Bantu Rovers Football Club. At the beginning of the 2013 season Mahachi was sold to Chicken Inn Football Club where he was a key figure in the Bulawayo based premier league club. His season at Chicken Inn earned him a transfer to South African giants Sundowns. After signing for Sundowns he was then loaned back to Highlanders [2] in the 2014 season staying for the first half of the season. The talented midfielder was called for trials in France with the French mega rich Monaco, were he spent 2 weeks on trials with the club. He made an appearance in a friendly match for Monaco against FC St Veit, a match in which he scored a goal.[3] His transfer to Monaco would not materialise and he returned back to Sundowns.[4]

National Team Caps

Mahachi first earned a national cap when he was called by the national team coach Ian Gorowa against Zambia in the African Nations Championship qualifier.[5] He has been a key figure in the warriors team. He helped the warriors finish fourth at the African Nations Championship.[6] Soon after joining Sundowns, Mahachi was described as “Zimbabwe’s next best export” [7] During the CAF Africa Nations Championship Mahachi danced with the ball through the Mali defenders to score a beautiful goal that won the Supersport Moment of the Day.[8]

Controversy/Scandal

Controversy 1

It was once alleged that Mahachi's wife was impregnated by a cross-border trader. Upon realising what had happened, he went on to assault his wife.[9] Mahachi's wife is said to have cohabited with Lloyd Sibanda while their daughter was sick at the time. Mahachi however denied having assaulted her and the charges which had been pressed.[9]

