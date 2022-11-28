It was once alleged that Mahachi's wife was impregnated by a cross-border trader. Upon realising what had happened, he went on to assault his wife.<ref name="nehanda">Fungai Muderere [http://nehandaradio.com/2015/06/13/umalayitsha-outpaces-mahachi-impregnates-soccer-stars-wife/ Umalayitsha outpaces Mahachi – Impregnates soccer star’s wife], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: June 13, 2015, Retrieved: June 25, 2015</ref> Mahachi's wife is said to have cohabited with [[Lloyd Sibanda]] while their daughter was sick at the time. Mahachi however denied having assaulted her and the charges which had been pressed.<ref name="nehanda">Emily Mbewe [http://nehandaradio.com/2015/06/24/mahachi-denies-assaulting-wife/ Mahachi denies assaulting wife], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: June 24, 2015, Retrieved: June 25, 2015</ref>

Kudakwashe Mahachi is a Zimbabwean professional footballer, who has played for Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United and the Zimbabwe National Soccer Team as a Midfielder.

Background

Mahachi was born in Entumbane in Bulawayo born on 29 September 1993 and later moved to Mzilikazi where he attended high school. He was married to Maritha Ndlovu and the couple has a child named Dineo Mahachi.

Mahachi is currently married to Rose Mahachi.

Child Abuse Allegations

In May 2022, Kudakwashe Mahachi's son from his first marriage had his right foot amputated. Maritha Ndlovu accused Mahachi of abusing his son with the help of his wife Rose Mahachi.

B-Metro reported that Mahachi called his ex-wife in February 2022, requesting for their son to travel to South Africa and temporarily stay with his father, to which she agreed.

The boy’s mother alleges that she only learnt that her son was back in Zimbabwe and staying in Cowdry Park, Bulawayo with Mahachi’s grandmother, on April 19 as she had been blocked on WhatsApp by Kudakwashe Mahachi.

Ndlovu claimed that she went to get her son as soon as she heard he was in Zimbabwe and saw him heavily bandaged with burns all over his body.

The mother alleged that the burns were third-degree and the boy was smuggled back into Zimbabwe by a Malayitsha.

In response, Kudakwashe Mahachi denied abusing his child. He accused his ex-wife of lying and insisted their son got burnt in Zimbabwe instead.[1]

In an Asakhane Live video that was deleted on Facebook, Mahachi blamed his sisters with a close relative for his son’s burns. He said he was not responsible for his son’s injuries and dismissed claims that he could have hurt him for ritual purposes. Said Mahachi:

"People believe what they have read. Firstly, my son’s pictures are circulating. Why are people circulating the pictures when my child is in pain? Secondly, people say I used my son for money rituals. How can I hurt my son for money rituals? This thing pains me because no one wants to hear my side of the story. My sisters, know what they did. They know what they injected my son with. My son left South Africa in one piece, he was okay and he was walking. My sisters know the doctor they used to inject my son and everything."

Mahachi’s sisters, Meline Mahachi and Sinikiwe Sibanda declined to comment when contacted by B-Metro.

In May 2022, Kudakwashe Mahachi threatened to sue his ex-wife Maritha Ndlovu for defamation, pain and suffering after she accused him of scalding their four-year-old son with boiling water.

Mahachi demanded that Ndlovu retract the interviews she granted the media and apologise to him in writing or else he would sue her for $55 million.[3]

According to a report by B-Metro, Mahachi told his sisters and a pastor that his son's third-degree burns were a form of cancer that developed after the minor was assaulted by goblins.

Ekukhanyeni International Church of Christ cleric Jabulani Nzimah-Ndlovu told the publication that one of Mahachi’s sisters called him to come and pray for the child. Ndlovu said when he got to the Mahachi residence, he saw the child in bandages on the head and legs. He said when he asked them what was happening and they informed him that Kudakwashe Mahachi told them the child had cancer and he convinced them that it was a result of goblins. Ndlovu said he told them it was not cancer, but burns and advised them to take the child to a hospital and inform his mother immediately.

Ndlovu said he then contacted Kudakwashe Mahachi who was adamant that his son had been harmed by goblins. Ndlovu in turn said he told Mahachi that the goblin's excuse was nonsense and urged him to tell the truth.

Ndlovu also revealed that he interviewed the child who disclosed without hesitation that his father had boiled water using a kettle and poured it on him.[3]

Suspension

On 13 May 2022, Super Sport United suspended Kudakwashe Mahachi following allegations that he had scaled his son with hot water leading to serious injuries.[4]

Career

Mahachi at Monaco

Mahachi started his football career at Highlanders Football Club junior set-up. After a successful junior team spell with Highlanders, Mahachi moved to join Bantu Rovers Football Club. At the beginning of the 2013 season Mahachi was sold to Chicken Inn Football Club where he was a key figure in the Bulawayo based premier league club. His season at Chicken Inn earned him a transfer to South African club Sundowns. After signing for Sundowns he was then loaned back to Highlanders [5] in the 2014 season staying for the first half of the season. He was called for trials in France with the French club AS Monaco, where he spent 2 weeks on trials with the club. He made an appearance in a friendly match for Monaco against FC St Veit, a match in which he scored a goal.[6] His transfer to Monaco would not materialise and he returned back to Sundowns.[7]

Mahachi was not registered by the Mamelodi Sundowns for the 2015/2016 season. Golden Arrows signed him on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns.[8]

In 2018, he joined Orlando Pirates from Mamelodi Sundowns having spent three seasons at Golden Arrows.[9]

He spent just a single season with Pirates before joining SuperSport United in June 2019.[10]

National Team Caps

Mahachi first earned a national cap when he was called by the national team coach Ian Gorowa against Zambia in the African Nations Championship qualifier.[11] He has been a key figure in the warriors team. He helped the warriors finish fourth at the African Nations Championship.[12] Soon after joining Sundowns, Mahachi was described as “Zimbabwe’s next best export” [13] During the CAF Africa Nations Championship Mahachi danced with the ball through the Mali defenders to score a beautiful goal that won the Supersport Moment of the Day.[14]

Controversy/Scandal

Controversy 1

It was once alleged that Mahachi's wife was impregnated by a cross-border trader. Upon realising what had happened, he went on to assault his wife.[15] Mahachi's wife is said to have cohabited with Lloyd Sibanda while their daughter was sick at the time. Mahachi however denied having assaulted her and the charges which had been pressed.[15]

References



