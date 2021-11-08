Difference between revisions of "Kudakwashe Mnangagwa"

Kudakwashe David Mnangagwa is believed to be a close relative of President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]]. He is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the National Building Society. He is a venture capitalist and entrepreneur. He holds a Bsc Business Administration (Actuarial Science), (Drake, Iowa, USA).

[[File:Kudakwashe Mnangagwa.jpg|thumb|Kudakwashe Mnangagwa]]'''Kudakwashe David Mnangagwa''' who is believed to be a close relative of [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] is also a Non-Executive director of the [[National Building Society]] (NBS), a NSSA owned bank. He has been implicated in the poaching of wildlife in Nyangambe, in the [[Save Valley Conservancy]], [[Chiredzi]], located in the south-eastern part of the country.<ref name="zwnews"> [https://zwnews.com/ed-mnangagwa-son-kudakwashe-implicated-in-poaching-scandal/], ''ZW News, Published: 16 May, 2020, Accessed: 12 June, 2020''</ref>

[[File:Kudakwashe Mnangagwa.jpg|thumb|Kudakwashe Mnangagwa]]'''Kudakwashe David Mnangagwa''' is one of President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] 's son who is also a Non-Executive director of the [[National Building Society]] (NBS), a NSSA owned bank. He has been implicated in the poaching of wildlife in Nyangambe, in the [[Save Valley Conservancy]], [[Chiredzi]], located in the south-eastern part of the country.<ref name="zwnews"> [https://zwnews.com/ed-mnangagwa-son-kudakwashe-implicated-in-poaching-scandal/], ''ZW News, Published: 16 May, 2020, Accessed: 12 June, 2020''</ref>

Background

Career

He has been appointed Non-Executive Director at NBS on 12 June 2015 and was reappointed in 2018. He is an Executive Director for Fame Lily Venture Capital.[2]

Poaching Allegations

Kudakwashe, one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s sons is allegedly involved in the poaching of wildlife in Nyangambe in Save Valley Conservancy, a Chiredzi magistrate has been told. The allegations were made by Farai Chauke, a Harare lawyer who comes from Nyangambe and is also the legal representative of the Nyangambe Community Wildlife Project. Chauke who is facing fraud charges for allegedly forging title deeds to the project told the court in his defense that he was being tormented for resisting poaching activities involving the President’s son.

Nyangambe Community Wildlife Project is run by villagers and allegations are that Kudakwashe is in the habit of coming along with one of the directors of Green Africa Safaris, Philip Mafuta to hunt and poach wildlife outside hunting quotas. Green Africa Safaris which signed a one year hunting lease agreement with Nyangambe Community Wildlife Project is using political power to illegally gun down animals which are not specified in their hunting quota said the lawyer under cross examination.

Mafuta confirmed to The Mirror in an interview that he regularly goes for hunting with Kudakwashe but dismissed the allegations that they poach wildlife. His hunting escapades with the President’s son, he said, are legal because Green Africa Safaris has a permit to hunt in Nyangambe. He warned Chauke of trouble for mentioning the President’s son in such a case. “Zvaaita izvozvo zvichatomunyudza (He must watch his back. What he said about the President’s son will get him into trouble).[3]

