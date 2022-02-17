[[Nyangambe Community Wildlife Project]] is run by villagers and allegations are that Kudakwashe is in the habit of coming along with one of the directors of [[Green Africa Safaris]], Philip Mafuta to hunt and poach wildlife outside hunting quotas. Green Africa Safaris which signed a one year hunting lease agreement with [[Nyangambe Community Wildlife Project]] is using political power to illegally gun down animals which are not specified in their hunting quota said the lawyer under cross examination.

Kudakwashe, one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s sons is allegedly involved in the poaching of wildlife in [[Nyangambe Community Wildlife Project]] in Save Valley Conservancy, a [[Chiredzi]] magistrate has been told. The allegations were made by [[Farai Chauke]], a Harare lawyer who comes from Nyangambe and is also the legal representative of the [[Nyangambe Community Wildlife Project]]. Chauke who is facing fraud charges for allegedly forging title deeds to the project told the court in his defense that he was being tormented for resisting poaching activities involving the President’s son.

Background

Kudakwashe David Mnangagwa is believed to be a close relative of President Emmerson Mnangagwa. He is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the National Building Society. He is a venture capitalist and entrepreneur.

Wife

Kudakwashe David Mnangagwa's wife is Rasheeda Mnangagwa nee Travers. [2]

Children

He has a daughter named Harmony who was born in 2019. The child was sired by Kudakwashe David Mnangagwa in an affair with model Al-Marie Iris Hall.

Child Custody Battle

On 25 October 2021, the High Court awarded Kudakwashe David Mnangagwa guardianship of his child in a custody wrangle with the mother of the child, Al-Marie Iris Hall.

High Court judges, Justices Ephraim Tagu and Emilia Muchawa ruled that fathers of children born out of wedlock must also enjoy equal access to their children and play a role in their upkeep. The ruling followed an appeal by Hall, who challenged the decision by the magistrate's court to award custody of the child to Mnangagwa.

The judges cited the case of businessman Frank Buyanga versus his estranged girlfriend Chantelle Muteswa in their ruling which stated that fathers must also enjoy custody of minors. hey said Mnangagwa had been a good father, while the mother was described as a violent and drug addict who once stayed at a rehabilitation home for three weeks.

Hall was said to have left the baby with a babysitter, while she went clubbing several times. The court was at one point told by Hall's mother that she was desperately into drugs to the extent that she could even sell her baby for drugs. Hall’s neighbour also confirmed that she was a violent and suicidal person and was in the habit of smashing bottles to attack Mnangagwa.

Through his lawyer, Tinomudaishe Chinyoka, Mnangagwa said Hall would threaten to kill herself each time he wanted to move out of their flat. [3][4]

In November 2021, Al-Marie Iris Hall wrote a plea on social media asking to have access to their child. She wrote:

"taking it, I make ONE request. AS HER MOTHER I HUMBLY PLEAD, BEG AND CRY OUT TO ANYONE, somewhere who is reading the MNANGAGWA FAMILY that Knows the father of my child David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa, or my Mai Guru his Wife Rasheeda Mnanagagwa (nee: Travers) or her sister Leeya Mnangagwa, anyone who knows any of his brothers Collins Mnangagwa @sean.tmnangagwa , Emmerson jnr Mnangagwa, @changwataurai his sisters Farai Selina Mnangagwa, Tasiwa Mnangagwa. Please mediate for my child to recieve my love and support and care and for David to show compassion and allow me to make amends for Harmonys Benefit and nothing more nothing less. #justice4harmony #bringharmonyhome #bringharmonyhome"

Education

He holds a Bsc Business Administration (Actuarial Science), (Drake, Iowa, USA).

Career

He has been appointed Non-Executive Director at NBS on 12 June 2015 and was reappointed in 2018. He is an Executive Director for Flame Lily Venture Capital .[5]

Poaching Allegations

Mafuta confirmed to The Mirror in an interview that he regularly goes for hunting with Kudakwashe but dismissed the allegations that they poach wildlife. His hunting escapades with the President’s son, he said, are legal because Green Africa Safaris has a permit to hunt in Nyangambe. He warned Chauke of trouble for mentioning the President’s son in such a case. “Zvaaita izvozvo zvichatomunyudza (He must watch his back. What he said about the President’s son will get him into trouble).[6]