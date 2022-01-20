In July 2018, Kudakwashe Muchuwa was elected to Ward 26 Buhera RDC, for Zanu PF with 2310 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 26 Buhera RDC with 2310 votes, beating Patrick Panganayi of MDC Alliance with 429 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]