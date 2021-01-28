| birth_date = <!-- {{birth date |1969|02|12}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->{{birth date and age|1969|02|12}}

Kudakwashe Regimond Tagwirei is a Zimbabwean commodities business person with extensive interests in the energy sector. He's the founder and current Chief Executive Officer of Sakunda Holdings Group.

It is widely believed that Tagwirei has strong ties to prominent politicians in Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front as his company has been involved in government projects such as Command Agriculture 2016.[1] in unclear circumstances.

Business Interests

Sakunda

Tagwirei founded Sakunda in 2005.

Landela Mining Ventures

The company is a joint venture partner in the Russian-led Darwendale platinum mine project. In October 2019, a statement issued by Great Dyke Investments (GDI), the company developing the mine, announced that Landela and Afromet JSC now have equal 50% stakes in the project. Afromet JSC is 100% owned by Russia’s investment and industrial group Vi Holding, which had spearheaded the Darwendale project since its inception in 2013.[2]

CBZ Holdings

In July 2019, it was reported that Tagwirei possibly held about 30% shares of one of Zimbabwe's largest banks, CBZ Holdings.

Prominent journalist and filmmaker, Hopewell Chin'ono posted on twitter:

“A government insider has given me documents that suggest that the CBZ shares owned by Kuda Tagwirei are now above 30%. Why is this important? These are the same people who were getting US$ at 1 to 1 at the RBZ & were running Command Agriculture where US$3b can’t be accounted for!” [3]

Involvement in Command Agriculture

Tagwirei was credited for mobilising finance for government’s Command Agriculture. However, Command Agriculture was a government programme funded through the issuance of treasury bills. Opposition parties alleged the programme to be an illegal parallel programme of the State, specifically designed to pursue a narrow electoral agenda to securing a Zanu PF victory at the 2018 harmonised elections.[4]

Under investigation by the police and the Central Intelligence Organisation

NewsDay alleged that Sakunda Holdings owner Kuda Tagwirei was under investigation by the police and the Central Intelligence Organisation. Tagwirei who has close ties to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration was reported to have been called in for questioning over his alleged role in the foreign currency black market. Newsday reported that the police and CIO also wanted to raid Tagwirei’s home but were unable to do so after the businessman left Harare and accompanied Constantino Chiwenga to Wedza aboard a military helicopter.[5]

Buying luxury Cars for Mnangagwa, Chiwenga and Mohadi

In October 2018 it was reported by the NewsDay that Kudakwashe Tagriwrei had bought luxury cars worth millions of dollars for Emmerson Mnangagwa, Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi as well as for their wives and other top government officials.

Another allegation levelled was that Tagwirei also used the same opportunity to import his three luxury cars duty-free.[6]

In January 2020 court papers submitted by Vice Prsident Chiwenga's lawyers, in the case between Chiwenga and Marry Chiwenga, revealed that Tagwirei had indeed bought vehicles for the VP and his wife using Command Agriculture:

Constantino Chiwenga and Marry High court papers

(i) The Toyota Lexus, Registration Number AEO 5948 belongs to the Respondent allocated to him under the Command Agriculture Programme to supervise the programme countrywide. That said vehicles registration papers are with Command Agriculture. (ii) Mercedes Benz S400 Registration Number AEC 1846 is Ministry of Defence Vehicle purchased for use by the Respondent when he was Commander Defence Forces. All the paper work is with the Ministry of Defence. (iii) Mercedes Benz E350 (Silver) was given to the Respondent as an escort vehicle for the children by Mr Kuda Tagwireyi. Like the two above they do not belong to the Applicant in any way or at all.

Large foreign currency allocation per month

In October 2018 Christopher Mutsvangwa alleged that Kudakwashe Tagwirei received the bulk of the foreign currency allocations from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe yet he does not earn any forex himself. Mutsvangwa said that Tagwirei’s business takes away money from the people who earn the actual foreign currency such as tobacco farmers and gold panners.[7]

Personal Life

Father's death

Kudakwashe Tagwirei’s father Phineas Tagwirei passed away in 2018. He suc­cumbed to prostate can­cer at Trauma Cen­tre in Bor­row­dale. His father's death halted government business as virtually all ministers abandoned their workstations to attend his burial. Emmerson Mnangagwa and Constantino Chiwenga also attended the funeral.[4]

US Sanctions List

Tagwirei was added on the US official sanctions list on 5 August 2020 for his involvement in government activities that are leading to lack of respect for human rights by the Emmerson Mnangagwa led administration.