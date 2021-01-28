Tagwirei Kudakwashe

Kudakwashe Regimond Tagwirei is a Zimbabwean commodities business person with extensive interests in the energy sector. He's the founder and current Chief Executive Officer of Sakunda Holdings Group.

Flown To Dubai

According to Zimlive there was a mystery plane that departed the Robert Mugabe International Airport an 1000hrs on 28 January 2021. The plane was a Dubai-registered private jet usually used by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. It left Harare just before 10AM flying in general direction of Dubai. They believed the aircraft was A6-DAS, a Boeing 737-7Z5(BBJ). Reports suggested it was flying an ailing businessman.

Shortly before it took off from Harare, there was chatter on Twitter and one WhatsApp group suggested business tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei was being flown to Dubai as he battled Coronavirus complications. As the plane was being tracked, it appeared to make its final approach at Abu Dhabi International Airport, and not Dubai International Airport as previous thought.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's usual luxury jet, a Boeing 737-7Z5 (BBJ) with tail A6-DAS landed in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates around 1700hrs on 28 January 2021. It took off from Harare shortly before 10AM. It was believed to be flying Covid-19-ill Zanu PF benefactor Kuda Tagwirei.[1]

Zimbabwean mining emperor Tagwirei arrives in Abu Dhabi on the President's private jet in an attempt to cure corona.[2]













References