'''Kudzai Sheryl Bare''' is a Zimbabwean football administrator and the Premier Soccer League Communications and Media Liaison Officer.<ref name="LinkedIn"> [https://www.linkedin.com/in/kudzai-sheryl-bare-5a4b6a100/?originalSubdomain=zw Kudzai Sheryl Bare], ''LinkedIn'', Published: No Date was Given, Retrieved: 24 March 2023</ref>

Kudzai Sheryl Bare is a Zimbabwean football administrator and the Premier Soccer League Communications and Media Liaison Officer.[1]

Personal Details

No information was found about her age, place of birth, or family.

Education

Master of Science in Media and Society Studies, Communication and Media Studies (Midlands State University - 2017-2019)

BSc Media and society studies, Journalism, Public Relations and Advertising (Midlands State University - 2011)

Career

Bare has been the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Communications and Media Liaison Officer since 2015.

