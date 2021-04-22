Difference between revisions of "Kudzai Chakuma"

In July 2018, Kudzai Chakuma was elected to Ward 23 Mazowe RDC, for Zanu PF with 1426 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 23 Mazowe RDC with 1426 votes, beating Chamunorwa Mudogori of MDC Alliance with 168 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]