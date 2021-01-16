Difference between revisions of "Kudzai Kadzombe"

In July 2018, Kudzai Kadzombe was elected to Ward 41 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 10 264 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 41 Harare Municipality with 10264 votes, beating Blessing Tonderai Chimangah of Zanu PF with 2896 votes, Tendayi Rosewitter Mpayah, independent with 840 votes, Sarudzai Regina Muringisi, independent with 564 votes, Taurai Eversoni of PRC with 149 votes, Alec Muuya, inependent with 144 votes, Nyasha Murindagomo, independent with 82 votes, Kenneth Goto of UDA with 69 votes and Rabecca Mutema of UDA with 46 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]