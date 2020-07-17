Difference between revisions of "Kudzai Kizito Madangwa"
|
Richard1984 (talk | contribs)
m
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m
|Line 7:
|Line 7:
He has acted in numerous film and television productions which includes Flowers Of Dry Thorns (2018), Triangled Love (2018), Finding Nyasha (2018), Caught In Between (2019), Murindagomo (2020), Chipo The Gift (2020) and House Of Stone (2020).
He has acted in numerous film and television productions which includes Flowers Of Dry Thorns (2018), Triangled Love (2018), Finding Nyasha (2018), Caught In Between (2019), Murindagomo (2020), Chipo The Gift (2020) and House Of Stone (2020).
|−
|−
|−
|−
'''Filmography'''
'''Filmography'''
|Line 37:
|Line 33:
# [https://www.facebook.com/kudzai.kizito/ Kudzai Kizito Madangwa]
# [https://www.facebook.com/kudzai.kizito/ Kudzai Kizito Madangwa]
|−
[[Category:
|+
[[Category:]]
Latest revision as of 11:18, 17 July 2020
Kudzai Kizito Madangwa is a Zimbabwean film and television actor, model and writer born on 27 June 1998 in Harare, Zimbabwe. He attended Chizungu Primary School in Epworth between 2003 and 2008, Nyamakuyo Primary School,Kotwa from 2008 to 2010 and finally Epworth High School from 2010 to 2014. In 2015/6 Kudzai attended UMAA Elite in Harare.
In 2019 and 2020 respectively, Kudzai completed the Screen Acting Course provided by Insight Media House and Acting for Film and Directing provided by Zambezi Film and Arts School.
He is popularly known as Chari$ma.
He has acted in numerous film and television productions which includes Flowers Of Dry Thorns (2018), Triangled Love (2018), Finding Nyasha (2018), Caught In Between (2019), Murindagomo (2020), Chipo The Gift (2020) and House Of Stone (2020).
Filmography
|Film
|Year
|Character
|Flowers Of Dry Thorns
|2018
|Partson
|Triangled Love
|2018
|Steve
|Finding Nyasha
|2018
|Nyasha Boka
|Caught In Between
|2019
|Mthandazo
|Murindagomo
|2020
|Nhamo Mubaiwa
|Chipo The Gift
|2020
|Spencer
|House Of Stone
|2020
|Simon Moyo
Sources