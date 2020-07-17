Difference between revisions of "Kudzai Kizito Madangwa"

In December 2019, during the shoot of Murindagomo - The Legend of The Magical Pot in Domboshava, Kudzai and fellow actors got lost in the woods after saying nasty words. After heading to the east when they went out they returned to camp from the west.

He has acted in numerous film and television productions which includes Flowers Of Dry Thorns (2018), Triangled Love (2018), Finding Nyasha (2018), Caught In Between (2019), Murindagomo (2020), Chipo The Gift (2020) and House Of Stone (2020).

He has acted in numerous film and television productions which includes Flowers Of Dry Thorns (2018), Triangled Love (2018), Finding Nyasha (2018), Caught In Between (2019), Murindagomo (2020), Chipo The Gift (2020) and House Of Stone (2020).

Kudzai Kizito Madangwa is a Zimbabwean film and television actor, model and writer born on 27 June 1998 in Harare, Zimbabwe. He attended Chizungu Primary School in Epworth between 2003 and 2008, Nyamakuyo Primary School,Kotwa from 2008 to 2010 and finally Epworth High School from 2010 to 2014. In 2015/6 Kudzai attended UMAA Elite in Harare.

In 2019 and 2020 respectively, Kudzai completed the Screen Acting Course provided by Insight Media House and Acting for Film and Directing provided by Zambezi Film and Arts School.

He is popularly known as Chari$ma.

He has acted in numerous film and television productions which includes Flowers Of Dry Thorns (2018), Triangled Love (2018), Finding Nyasha (2018), Caught In Between (2019), Murindagomo (2020), Chipo The Gift (2020) and House Of Stone (2020).

Filmography

Film Year Character Flowers Of Dry Thorns 2018 Partson Triangled Love 2018 Steve Finding Nyasha 2018 Nyasha Boka Caught In Between 2019 Mthandazo Murindagomo 2020 Nhamo Mubaiwa Chipo The Gift 2020 Spencer House Of Stone 2020 Simon Moyo

Sources