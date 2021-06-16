| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

Kudzai Mubaiwa is a Zimbabwean managing consultant.

Education

She graduated with a BComm Banking and Finance from National University of Science and Technology. She also holds a MSc Development Finance from Stellenbosch University in South Africa.[1]





Career

She is the founder and current Chief Empowerment Officer at Investor Saint Private Limited.She also co-founded iZone Hub and is its Incubation manager. She was also Muzinda Hub's manager. Before working for Muzinda Hub she was an Economic Development Specialist at the Zimbabwe Youth Council where she piloted the Youth Entrepreneurship Development Program as Project Manager, Lead Trainer and Business Incubation Manager. She also worked for Kingdom Financial Holdings Limited as a Corporate Finance Analyst and Investment Analyst.

Before her stint at Kingdom she was a Corporate Analyst for MBCA Advisory Services and was a graduate trainee at MBCA Bank Limited.[1]





Personal

She is married to Alexio Mubaiwa.[2]