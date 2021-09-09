Difference between revisions of "Kudzai Sevenzo"

She was born, '''Kudzai Nyarai Sevenzo''' on ''' 3 May 1979 ''' . She is the last-born in a family of 7 children (5 girls, 2 boys). She attended Courteney Selous Primary School in [[ Greendale ]] , [[Harare]] and [[ Chisipite Senior School ]] . For her tertiary education, Kudzai went to [[Speciss College]] here she studied IATA to be a travel consultant.<ref name="ZIND">Fred Zindi [http://www.herald.co.zw/kudzai-sevenzo-zims-shining-star/ Kudzai Sevenzo: Zim's shinning star], ''The Herald'', ''Published: 21 Jan 2013'', ''Retrieved: 28 January 2015''</ref>

She was born, '''Kudzai Nyarai Sevenzo''' on 3 May 1979. She is the last-born in a family of 7 children (5 girls, 2 boys). She attended Courteney Selous Primary School in Greendale, [[Harare]] and Chisipite Senior School. For her tertiary education, Kudzai went to [[Speciss College]] here she studied IATA to be a travel consultant.<ref name="ZIND">Fred Zindi [http://www.herald.co.zw/kudzai-sevenzo-zims-shining-star/ Kudzai Sevenzo: Zim's shinning star], ''The Herald'', ''Published: 21 Jan 2013'', ''Retrieved: 28 January 2015''</ref>

Kudzai Sevenzo is a singer, songwriter, television personality, an actress and a performing artist who rose to stardom in 2004 when she was the country's representative at M-NET' reality musical show, Project Fame. In 2007, she also landed the coveted post of being a presenter for another M-NET lifestyle program Studio 53. She has won a number of awards .

Background

She was born, Kudzai Nyarai Sevenzo on 3 May 1979. She is the last-born in a family of 7 children (5 girls, 2 boys). She attended Courteney Selous Primary School in Greendale, Harare and Chisipite Senior School. For her tertiary education, Kudzai went to Speciss College here she studied IATA to be a travel consultant.[1]

Musical career

Kudzai started singing when she was 5 years old. After completing her IATA diploma, she briefly joined the group Mhepo Jazz Band and was also part part of the Celebration Choir.





In 2004, she competed at an M-NET musical show, Project Fame. She however failed to win.[2] From Project Fame, Kudzai released her first album On a Day like this which made her to be more popular. She was nominated for an award during the 2005 Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) but failed to win.[3] In 2010, she released her second album, Child of Afrika. She did a duet with Oliver Mtukudzi.

Broadcasting career

In 2007, she landed a role on M-Net's Studio 53 which was a lifestyle program as the show's presenter.[4] It was during this stint that she traveled extensively in Africa and got to dine and meet with the likes of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the President of Liberia.[4]

In 2013, she joined ZiFM Stereo and was on air on Sundays (in the morning). Her show was calledGet Lifted. After being at the station for 5 month, she decided to quit arguing that she wanted to work on her third album and a range of films.[3]

Acting career

Sevenzo launched her acting career when she featured in Rumbi Katedza's romantic comedy. She also starred in Playing Warriors together with Prudence Katomeni in 2012. During that year, she was nominated for the best actress award for the African Movie Academy Awards which were held in April 2012 in Lagos Nigeria.[3] Kudzai graced the glamorous event but she failed to win the award. On 8 January 2015, it was reported that Kudzai was to feature on Danai Gurira's stage reading of Lynn Nottage's play Foundation (The Re-introduction of Udire) in New York in the United State of America.[5]

Accolades

Best New Artist Award conferred by Celebration Music (2005) Most Aspiring Female Artist of the Year conferred by Nescafe (2005)[3]

Trivia

Kudzai is the brand ambassador for an organisation called Proudly Zimbabwean Foundation which held a clean up campaign in the country, in 2014. She is also the brand ambassador for Zim Care for Life and Kidzcan.

==



==



