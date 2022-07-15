Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Kudzai Shava"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Kudzai Shava <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 13:10, 15 July 2022

Kudzai Shava
Kudzai Shava.jpg
BornKudzai Shava
( -Missing required parameter 1=month!-00)Missing required parameter 1=month! ,
ResidenceZimbabwe
NationalityZimbabwean
OrganizationZimbabwe Electoral Commission
Known forZEC Commissioner

Kudzai Shava was sworn in as a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in July 2022. [1]

Shava took the oath of office alongside five other new ZEC commissioners namely Catherine Mpofu, Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose, Janet Mbetu Nzvenga, Shepherd Manhivi and Rosewita Marutare.

  1. President appoints new Zec commissioners, The Herald, Published: 7 July 2022, Retrieved: 15 July 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Kudzai_Shava&oldid=119011"