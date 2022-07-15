Difference between revisions of "Kudzai Shava"
|
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Kudzai Shava <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 13:10, 15 July 2022
|Kudzai Shava
|Born
|Kudzai Shava
Missing required parameter 1=month! ,
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Organization
|Zimbabwe Electoral Commission
|Known for
|ZEC Commissioner
Kudzai Shava was sworn in as a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in July 2022. [1]
Shava took the oath of office alongside five other new ZEC commissioners namely Catherine Mpofu, Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose, Janet Mbetu Nzvenga, Shepherd Manhivi and Rosewita Marutare.
- ↑ President appoints new Zec commissioners, The Herald, Published: 7 July 2022, Retrieved: 15 July 2022