The swearing-in ceremony took place at [[State House]] in Harare and was presided over by President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]].

The new commissioners replaced [[Joyce Kazembe]], [[Daniel Chigaru]], [[Sibongile Ndlovu]], [[Netsai Mushonga]], [[Ngoni Kundidzora]] and [[Faith Sebata]] whose terms of office ended on 6 July 2022.

On 7 July 2022, Shava was appointed to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) as commissioner together with [[Catherine Mpofu]], [[Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose]], [[Janet Mbetu Nzvenga]], [[Rosewita Marutare]] and [[Shepherd Manhivi]].

In 2022, Shava was a doctoral student. He is an expert on disability matters, specialising in blind disability inclusion, and a researcher. He himself is visually impaired. <ref name="Veritas"> [https://www.veritaszim.net/node/5790 COMMISSIONS WATCH 05-2022 - Six New Commissioners for ZEC], ''Veritas'', Published: 13 July 2022, Retrieved: 15 July 2022</ref>

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Shava took the oath of office alongside five other new ZEC commissioners namely [[Catherine Mpofu]], [[Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose]], [[Janet Mbetu Nzvenga]], [[Shepherd Manhivi]] and [[Rosewita Marutare]].

Shava took the oath of office alongside five other new ZEC commissioners namely [[Catherine Mpofu]], [[Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose]], [[Janet Mbetu Nzvenga]], [[Shepherd Manhivi]] and [[Rosewita Marutare]].

Kudzai Shava was sworn in as a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in July 2022. [1]

Shava took the oath of office alongside five other new ZEC commissioners namely Catherine Mpofu, Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose, Janet Mbetu Nzvenga, Shepherd Manhivi and Rosewita Marutare.

Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

In 2022, Shava was a doctoral student. He is an expert on disability matters, specialising in blind disability inclusion, and a researcher. He himself is visually impaired. [2]

Events

On 7 July 2022, Shava was appointed to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) as commissioner together with Catherine Mpofu, Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose, Janet Mbetu Nzvenga, Rosewita Marutare and Shepherd Manhivi.

The new commissioners replaced Joyce Kazembe, Daniel Chigaru, Sibongile Ndlovu, Netsai Mushonga, Ngoni Kundidzora and Faith Sebata whose terms of office ended on 6 July 2022.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at State House in Harare and was presided over by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.