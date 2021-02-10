Kudzai Terrence Mushonga is a Zimbabwean businessman and alleged fugitive based in South Africa.

Background

Mushonga picked up the nickname “Ndege Boy” after some media reports had claimed he was the youngest Zimbabwean to ever own an airline. Ndege is Shona for an aeroplane.[1]

Girlfriend

Kudzai Terrence Mushonga's girlfriend is Khanyi Mbau. Mbau made the relationship Instagram official 8 February 2021. The two had been dating casually for two months before they decided to make things official.[2]

Fraud Scandal

Mushonga fled Zimbabwe in 2016 after he and two friends duped a microfinancier. His whereabouts were unknown until he appeared in Khanyi Mbau's pictures.[1][3]

In 2017 the Zimbabwe Republic Police launched a manhunt for the three fraudsters.[1]