Difference between revisions of "Kudzai Terrence Mushonga"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Kudzai Terrence Mushonga''' is a Zimbabwean businessman and alleged fugitive based in South Africa. ==Background== Mushonga picked up the nickname “Ndege Boy” af...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 07:32, 10 February 2021
Kudzai Terrence Mushonga is a Zimbabwean businessman and alleged fugitive based in South Africa.
Background
Mushonga picked up the nickname “Ndege Boy” after some media reports had claimed he was the youngest Zimbabwean to ever own an airline. Ndege is Shona for an aeroplane.[1]
Girlfriend
Kudzai Terrence Mushonga's girlfriend is Khanyi Mbau. Mbau made the relationship Instagram official 8 February 2021. The two had been dating casually for two months before they decided to make things official.[2]
Fraud Scandal
Mushonga fled Zimbabwe in 2016 after he and two friends duped a microfinancier. His whereabouts were unknown until he appeared in Khanyi Mbau's pictures.[1][3]
In 2017 the Zimbabwe Republic Police launched a manhunt for the three fraudsters.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Keith Mlauzi, Four years later… ‘Ndege Boy’ resurfaces as Khanyi Mbau’s boyfriend, Nehanda Radio, Published: February 5, 2021, Retrieved: February 10, 2021
- ↑ Jamal Grootboom, b364-4614-bd2f-47695eef4b3b Khanyi Mbau makes her new man Instagram official, IOL, Published: February 9, 2021, Retrieved: February 10, 2021
- ↑ Erene Roux, Stolen hearts: Khanyi Mbau dating Zim ‘tycoon-turned-fugitive’, The South African, Published: February 8, 2021, Retrieved: February 10, 2021