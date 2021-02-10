[[File:Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Terrence Mushonga.jpg|thumb|Khanyi Mbau (back) and Kudzai Terrence Mushonga]] Kudzai Terrence Mushonga's girlfriend is [[Khanyi Mbau]]. Mbau made the relationship Instagram official 8 February 2021. The two had been dating casually for two months before they decided to make things official.<ref name="I"> Jamal Grootboom, [https://www.iol.co.za/entertainment/celebrity-news/local/khanyi-mbau-makes-her-new-man-instagram-official-5e8dda26- b364-4614-bd2f-47695eef4b3b Khanyi Mbau makes her new man Instagram official], ''IOL'', Published: February 9, 2021, Retrieved: February 10, 2021</ref>

Kudzai Terrence Mushonga's girlfriend is [[Khanyi Mbau]]. Mbau made the relationship Instagram official 8 February 2021. The two had been dating casually for two months before they decided to make things official.<ref name="I"> Jamal Grootboom, [https://www.iol.co.za/entertainment/celebrity-news/local/khanyi-mbau-makes-her-new-man-instagram-official-5e8dda26- b364-4614-bd2f-47695eef4b3b Khanyi Mbau makes her new man Instagram official], ''IOL'', Published: February 9, 2021, Retrieved: February 10, 2021</ref>

Kudzai Terrence Mushonga also known as Ndege Boy is a Zimbabwean businessman and fugitive based in South Africa.

Background

Mushonga picked up the nickname “Ndege Boy” after some media reports had claimed he was the youngest Zimbabwean to ever own an airline. Ndege is Shona for an aeroplane.[1]

Girlfriend

Khanyi Mbau (back) and Kudzai Terrence Mushonga

Kudzai Terrence Mushonga's girlfriend is Khanyi Mbau. Mbau made the relationship Instagram official 8 February 2021. The two had been dating casually for two months before they decided to make things official.[2]

Fraud Scandal

Mushonga fled Zimbabwe in 2016 after he and two friends, Tatenda Mandimutsira and Njabulo Ndebele, duped a microfinancier. His whereabouts were unknown until he appeared in Khanyi Mbau's pictures.[1][3]

In 2017 the Zimbabwe Republic Police launched a manhunt for the three fraudsters.[1] Mushonga and his accomplices defrauded a Harare Microfinancier of $166 000 using fake documents to apply for a loan. According to a statement released by ZRP, the incident occurred in Harare on 10 September 2016. Mushonga and his accomplices purported to be employees of Dream Air Company which is non-existent and applied for a loan from the complainant who is a registered Microfinancier.

Mushonga and his friends produced fake documents for the loan application. The microfinancier unsuspectingly approved and deposited a total of $166 000 into their CBZ Bank account. They paid a few instalments so that the complainant could gain trust in them. The fraud came to light after the suspects applied for another loan of $37 500. The microfinacier checked with CBZ on the authenticity of the bank statement and realised that it was concocted and reported the matter to the police.

Mushonga and his two accomplices were arrested and remanded out of custody, but later defaulted trial.[4]