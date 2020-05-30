Difference between revisions of "Kudzanai-Violet Hwami"

From Pindula
(Created page with "'''Kudzanai-Violet Hwami''' is a London-based artist born in Zimbabwe and raised in South Africa. She is represented by Tyburn Gallery. ==Background== Kudzanai-Violet Hw...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 15:41, 30 May 2020

Kudzanai-Violet Hwami is a London-based artist born in Zimbabwe and raised in South Africa. She is represented by Tyburn Gallery.

Background

Kudzanai-Violet Hwami was born in Gutu, Zimbabwe in 1993, and lived in South Africa from the ages of 9 to 17. She currently lives and works in the UK.

Education

  • BTEC National Diploma in Art and Design, North Manchester College (2013).
  • Bachelor of Fine Arts, Concentration in Painting, Wimbledon College of Arts, London, UK (2016).
  • Master of Fine Arts, Ruskin School of Art, Oxford University, Oxford, UK (2021).

Career

Exhibitions

Recent exhibitions include:

  • The Zimbabwe Pavilion at the Venice Biennale, 2019;
  • Les Ateliers de Rennes–Biennale d’Art Contemporain, Rennes; Zeitz MOCAA, Cape Town; Triangle France, Marseille; Stephen Friedman Gallery, London; Espace Art Absolument, Paris; Fondation Clément, Martinique (all 2018);
  • National Gallery of Zimbabwe, Harare;
  • Tyburn Gallery, London (all 2017).

Awards

In 2016, the same year she graduated from college, Hwami was awarded the Clyde & Co Award and the Young Achiever of the Year Award at the Zimbabwean International Women’s Awards, as well as featured in Bloomberg New Contemporaries.[1]

  1. [1], Gasworks, Published: 19 September, 2019, Accessed: 30 May, 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Kudzanai-Violet_Hwami&oldid=89127"