Difference between revisions of "Kudzanai-Violet Hwami"

Kudzanai-Violet Hwami is a London-based artist born in Zimbabwe and raised in South Africa. She is represented by Tyburn Gallery.
Background
Kudzanai-Violet Hwami was born in Gutu, Zimbabwe in 1993, and lived in South Africa from the ages of 9 to 17. She currently lives and works in the UK.
Education
- BTEC National Diploma in Art and Design, North Manchester College (2013).
- Bachelor of Fine Arts, Concentration in Painting, Wimbledon College of Arts, London, UK (2016).
- Master of Fine Arts, Ruskin School of Art, Oxford University, Oxford, UK (2021).
Career
Exhibitions
Recent exhibitions include:
- The Zimbabwe Pavilion at the Venice Biennale, 2019;
- Les Ateliers de Rennes–Biennale d’Art Contemporain, Rennes; Zeitz MOCAA, Cape Town; Triangle France, Marseille; Stephen Friedman Gallery, London; Espace Art Absolument, Paris; Fondation Clément, Martinique (all 2018);
- National Gallery of Zimbabwe, Harare;
- Tyburn Gallery, London (all 2017).
Awards
In 2016, the same year she graduated from college, Hwami was awarded the Clyde & Co Award and the Young Achiever of the Year Award at the Zimbabwean International Women’s Awards, as well as featured in Bloomberg New Contemporaries.[1]