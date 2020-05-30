Difference between revisions of "Kudzanai-Violet Hwami"

Kudzanai-Violet Hwami is a London-based artist born in Zimbabwe and raised in South Africa. She is represented by Tyburn Gallery.

Background

Kudzanai-Violet Hwami was born in Gutu, Zimbabwe in 1993, and lived in South Africa from the ages of 9 to 17. She currently lives and works in the UK.

Education

BTEC National Diploma in Art and Design, North Manchester College (2013).

Bachelor of Fine Arts, Concentration in Painting, Wimbledon College of Arts, London, UK (2016).

Master of Fine Arts, Ruskin School of Art, Oxford University, Oxford, UK (2021).

Career

Exhibitions

Recent exhibitions include:

The Zimbabwe Pavilion at the Venice Biennale, 2019;

Les Ateliers de Rennes–Biennale d’Art Contemporain, Rennes; Zeitz MOCAA, Cape Town; Triangle France, Marseille; Stephen Friedman Gallery, London; Espace Art Absolument, Paris; Fondation Clément, Martinique (all 2018);

National Gallery of Zimbabwe, Harare;

Tyburn Gallery, London (all 2017).

Awards

In 2016, the same year she graduated from college, Hwami was awarded the Clyde & Co Award and the Young Achiever of the Year Award at the Zimbabwean International Women’s Awards, as well as featured in Bloomberg New Contemporaries.[1]