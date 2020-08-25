Kudzanai Dambaza

Kudzanai Dambaza is a Zimbabwean sculptor.

Background

Kudzanai Dambaza was born in Guruve, Zimbabwe in 1977.

Career

Already during his school days he began to work artistically, mostly with wood carvings, which were critically assessed by his uncle Godfrey Mtenga and Brighton Sango. His artistic mentor and role model was Brighton Sango (1958-1995), next to the often mentioned Tapfuma Gutsa (born 1956) one of the most influential artists of his generation. It was also Brighton Sango who encouraged Kudzanai Dambaza to work hard rock.

Today, Kudzanai predominantly prefers hard rock. For his abstract forms he likes to choose cobalt and fruit serpentine, expressive stones of beautiful and unusual colors that particularly emphasize the expression of his reduced forms.

Kudzanai is often inspired by clouds with their infinite variety of shapes. It is things from nature that he works out in his sculptures: mostly intertwined ribbons that appear harmonious, supple and light. Its stone ribbons swing and knot, only to return to itself at the next bend.

Kudzanai Dambaza's unusual sculptures quickly caught the attention of gallery owners and collectors. The complicated abstract sculptures inspire in the world of art.

His works have been shown in group exhibitions in the USA, Canada, England, Italy, Germany and Korea.

Picture Gallery

Challenge

Moderate Breeze 2017



