Kudzanai Kangara is a Zimbabwean businessman based in Bindura.
Businesses
Kangara is a licensed gold buyer with Fidelity. He was also into farming.[1]
Education
He is a qualified Electrical Engineer.[1]
Career
He worked at three different schools in Mashonaland Central as a teacher.[1]
Controversies
In October 2019, Kangara shot dead one of four gold panners who had visited his office intending to sell their gold.
Reports alleged that the four gold panners had a misunderstanding with one of Kangara’s employees resulting in the fatal shooting.
The other three gold panners fled the scene following the shooting.[2]
Philanthropy
He assisted widows and orphans with groceries and school fees in Mashonaland Central Province.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Praise Masvosva, Businessman targets upcoming artistes, H-Metro, Published: March 17, 2020, Retrieved: January 10, 2021
- ↑ Gold Panner Shot Dead By Gold Dealer In Bindura, Pindula News, Published: November 4, 2019, Retrieved: January 10, 2021