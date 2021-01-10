Pindula

Latest revision as of 09:33, 10 January 2021

Kudzanai Kangara is a Zimbabwean businessman based in Bindura.

Businesses

Kangara is a licensed gold buyer with Fidelity. He was also into farming.[1]

Education

He is a qualified Electrical Engineer.[1]

Career

He worked at three different schools in Mashonaland Central as a teacher.[1]

Controversies

In October 2019, Kangara shot dead one of four gold panners who had visited his office intending to sell their gold.

Reports alleged that the four gold panners had a misunderstanding with one of Kangara’s employees resulting in the fatal shooting.

The other three gold panners fled the scene following the shooting.[2]

Philanthropy

He assisted widows and orphans with groceries and school fees in Mashonaland Central Province.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Praise Masvosva, Businessman targets upcoming artistes, H-Metro, Published: March 17, 2020, Retrieved: January 10, 2021
  2. Gold Panner Shot Dead By Gold Dealer In Bindura, Pindula News, Published: November 4, 2019, Retrieved: January 10, 2021
