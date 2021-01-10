Difference between revisions of "Kudzanai Kangara"
Kudzanai Kangara is a Zimbabwean businessman based in Bindura.
Children
He has three children; Mitchell, Tinotenda, and Darlington.[1]
Businesses
Kangara is a licensed gold buyer with Fidelity. He was also into farming.[2]
Education
He is a qualified Electrical Engineer.[2]
Career
He worked at three different schools in Mashonaland Central as a teacher.[2]
Music Promotion
Kangara is the manager of gospel musician Tafadzwa “Lasper” Ncube, known also as Prince of Praise and Worship.[1]
Controversies
In October 2019, Kangara shot dead one of four gold panners who had visited his office intending to sell their gold.
Reports alleged that the four gold panners had a misunderstanding with one of Kangara’s employees resulting in the fatal shooting.
The other three gold panners fled the scene following the shooting.[3]
Philanthropy
He assisted widows and orphans with groceries and school fees in Mashonaland Central Province.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Bindura musician calls for equal online shows opportunities, The Herald, Published: August 5, 2020, Retrieved: January 10, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 2.3 Praise Masvosva, Businessman targets upcoming artistes, H-Metro, Published: March 17, 2020, Retrieved: January 10, 2021
- ↑ Gold Panner Shot Dead By Gold Dealer In Bindura, Pindula News, Published: November 4, 2019, Retrieved: January 10, 2021