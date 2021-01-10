Pindula

'''Kudzanai Kangara''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] businessman based in [[Bindura]].
 
'''Kudzanai Kangara''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] businessman based in [[Bindura]].
 +
 +
==Children==
 +
 +
He has three children;  Mitchell, Tino­tenda, and Dar­ling­ton.<ref name="herald">[https://www.herald.co.zw/bindura-musician-calls-for-equal-online-shows-opportunities/ Bindura musician calls for equal online shows opportunities], ''The Herald'', Published: August 5, 2020, Retrieved: January 10, 2021</ref>
  
 
==Businesses==
 
==Businesses==
Line 12: Line 16:
  
 
He worked at three different schools in Mashonaland Central as a teacher.<ref name="H"/>
 
He worked at three different schools in Mashonaland Central as a teacher.<ref name="H"/>
 +
 +
===Music Promotion===
 +
 +
Kangara is the manager of gospel musician Tafadzwa “Lasper” Ncube, known also as Prince of Praise and Worship.<ref name="herald"/>
  
 
==Controversies==
 
==Controversies==

