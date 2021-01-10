|description= Kudzanai Kangara is a Zimbabwean gold buyer based in Bindura.

|description= Kudzanai Kangara is a Zimbabwean gold buyer based in Bindura.

[[File:Kudzanai_Kangara.jpg|thumb|Kudzanai Kangara]] '''Kudzanai Kangara''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] businessman based in [[Bindura]].

'''Kudzanai Kangara''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] businessman based in [[Bindura]].

Kudzanai Kangara

Kudzanai Kangara is a Zimbabwean businessman based in Bindura.

Children

He has three children; Mitchell, Tino­tenda, and Dar­ling­ton.[1]

Businesses

Kangara is a licensed gold buyer with Fidelity. He was also into farming.[2]

Education

He is a qualified Electrical Engineer.[2]

Career

He worked at three different schools in Mashonaland Central as a teacher.[2]

Music Promotion

Kangara is the manager of gospel musician Tafadzwa “Lasper” Ncube, known also as Prince of Praise and Worship.[1]

Controversies

In October 2019, Kangara shot dead one of four gold panners who had visited his office intending to sell their gold.

Reports alleged that the four gold panners had a misunderstanding with one of Kangara’s employees resulting in the fatal shooting.

The other three gold panners fled the scene following the shooting.[3]

Philanthropy

He assisted widows and orphans with groceries and school fees in Mashonaland Central Province.[2]