[[File:Kudzanai_Kangara.jpg|thumb|Kudzanai Kangara]]'''Kudzanai Kangara''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] businessman based in [[Bindura]]. He died on 10 January 2021 from a case of suspected [[Covid-19]].
  
 
==Children==
  
He had three children;  Mitchell, Tino­tenda, and Dar­ling­ton.<ref name="herald">[https://www.herald.co.zw/bindura-musician-calls-for-equal-online-shows-opportunities/ Bindura musician calls for equal online shows opportunities], ''The Herald'', Published: August 5, 2020, Retrieved: January 10, 2021</ref>
  
 
==Businesses==
  
Kangara is a licensed gold buyer with Fidelity. His company was named Kangara Gold Buyers. He was also into farming.<ref name="H">Praise Masvosva, [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/businessman-targets-upcoming-artistes/ Businessman targets upcoming artistes], ''H-Metro'', Published: March 17, 2020, Retrieved: January 10, 2021</ref>
  
 
==Education==
  
He was a qualified Electrical Engineer.<ref name="H"/>
  
 
==Career==
===Music Promotion===
  
Kangara was the manager of gospel musician Tafadzwa “Lasper” Ncube, known also as Prince of Praise and Worship.<ref name="herald"/>
  
 
==Controversies==
He assisted widows and orphans with groceries and school fees in [[Mashonaland Central Province]].<ref name="H"/>
 
He assisted widows and orphans with groceries and school fees in [[Mashonaland Central Province]].<ref name="H"/>
==Death==
Kangara died on 10 January 2021 after showing signs of [[Covid-19]]. His son, Darlington, said his late father had exhibited COVID-19 symptoms before his death. He said:
<blockquote>Yes, it’s true he had Covid-19 symptoms. He had shortness of breath.</blockquote>
A source who spoke to [[H-Metro]] said Kangara was rushed to a hospital in [[Chitungwiza]] in an ambulance on 7 January 2021. The source added that Kangara's health continued to deteriorate until he took his last breath on the 10th.<ref name="HM"> Praise Masvosva, [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/promoter-kangara-laid-to-rest/ PROMOTER KANGARA LAID TO REST], ''H-Metro'', Published: January 12, 2021, Retrieved: January 12, 2021</ref>
  
 
==References==
|title= Kudzanai Kangara Biography, Businesses, Controversies -Pindula
|title= Kudzanai Kangara Biography, Businesses, Controversies, Death -Pindula
 
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Kudzanai Kangara, Kudzanai Kangara biography, Kudzanai Kangara businesses
|keywords= Kudzanai Kangara, Kudzanai Kangara biography, Kudzanai Kangara businesses, Kudzanai Kangara death
|description= Kudzanai Kangara is a Zimbabwean gold buyer based in Bindura.
|description= Kudzanai Kangara was a Zimbabwean gold buyer based in Bindura.
 
|image= Kudzanai_Kangara.jpg
 
|image_alt=  

Kudzanai Kangara

Kudzanai Kangara was a Zimbabwean businessman based in Bindura. He died on 10 January 2021 from a case of suspected Covid-19.

Children

He had three children; Mitchell, Tino­tenda, and Dar­ling­ton.[1]

Businesses

Kangara is a licensed gold buyer with Fidelity. His company was named Kangara Gold Buyers. He was also into farming.[2]

Education

He was a qualified Electrical Engineer.[2]

Career

He worked at three different schools in Mashonaland Central as a teacher.[2]

Music Promotion

Kangara was the manager of gospel musician Tafadzwa “Lasper” Ncube, known also as Prince of Praise and Worship.[1]

Controversies

In October 2019, Kangara shot dead one of four gold panners who had visited his office intending to sell their gold.

Reports alleged that the four gold panners had a misunderstanding with one of Kangara’s employees resulting in the fatal shooting.

The other three gold panners fled the scene following the shooting.[3]

Philanthropy

He assisted widows and orphans with groceries and school fees in Mashonaland Central Province.[2]

Death

Kangara died on 10 January 2021 after showing signs of Covid-19. His son, Darlington, said his late father had exhibited COVID-19 symptoms before his death. He said:

Yes, it’s true he had Covid-19 symptoms. He had shortness of breath.

A source who spoke to H-Metro said Kangara was rushed to a hospital in Chitungwiza in an ambulance on 7 January 2021. The source added that Kangara's health continued to deteriorate until he took his last breath on the 10th.[4]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Bindura musician calls for equal online shows opportunities, The Herald, Published: August 5, 2020, Retrieved: January 10, 2021
  2. 2.0 2.1 2.2 2.3 Praise Masvosva, Businessman targets upcoming artistes, H-Metro, Published: March 17, 2020, Retrieved: January 10, 2021
  3. Gold Panner Shot Dead By Gold Dealer In Bindura, Pindula News, Published: November 4, 2019, Retrieved: January 10, 2021
  4. Praise Masvosva, PROMOTER KANGARA LAID TO REST, H-Metro, Published: January 12, 2021, Retrieved: January 12, 2021
