Difference between revisions of "Kudzanai Kangara"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(7 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
[[File:Kudzanai_Kangara.jpg|thumb|Kudzanai Kangara]]'''Kudzanai Kangara'''
|+
[[File:Kudzanai_Kangara.jpg|thumb|Kudzanai Kangara]]'''Kudzanai Kangara''' a [[Zimbabwean]] businessman based in [[Bindura]].
==Children==
==Children==
|−
He
|+
He three children; Mitchell, Tinotenda, and Darlington.<ref name="herald">[https://www.herald.co.zw/bindura-musician-calls-for-equal-online-shows-opportunities/ Bindura musician calls for equal online shows opportunities], ''The Herald'', Published: August 5, 2020, Retrieved: January 10, 2021</ref>
==Businesses==
==Businesses==
|−
Kangara is a licensed gold buyer with Fidelity. He was also into farming.<ref name="H">Praise Masvosva, [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/businessman-targets-upcoming-artistes/ Businessman targets upcoming artistes], ''H-Metro'', Published: March 17, 2020, Retrieved: January 10, 2021</ref>
|+
Kangara is a licensed gold buyer with Fidelity. He was also into farming.<ref name="H">Praise Masvosva, [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/businessman-targets-upcoming-artistes/ Businessman targets upcoming artistes], ''H-Metro'', Published: March 17, 2020, Retrieved: January 10, 2021</ref>
==Education==
==Education==
|−
He
|+
He a qualified Electrical Engineer.<ref name="H"/>
==Career==
==Career==
|Line 19:
|Line 19:
===Music Promotion===
===Music Promotion===
|−
Kangara
|+
Kangara the manager of gospel musician Tafadzwa “Lasper” Ncube, known also as Prince of Praise and Worship.<ref name="herald"/>
==Controversies==
==Controversies==
|Line 32:
|Line 32:
He assisted widows and orphans with groceries and school fees in [[Mashonaland Central Province]].<ref name="H"/>
He assisted widows and orphans with groceries and school fees in [[Mashonaland Central Province]].<ref name="H"/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==References==
==References==
|Line 38:
|Line 46:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title= Kudzanai Kangara Biography, Businesses, Controversies -Pindula
|+
|title= Kudzanai Kangara Biography, Businesses, Controversies-Pindula
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|−
|keywords= Kudzanai Kangara, Kudzanai Kangara biography, Kudzanai Kangara businesses
|+
|keywords= Kudzanai Kangara, Kudzanai Kangara biography, Kudzanai Kangara businesses
|−
|description= Kudzanai Kangara
|+
|description= Kudzanai Kangara a Zimbabwean gold buyer based in Bindura.
|image= Kudzanai_Kangara.jpg
|image= Kudzanai_Kangara.jpg
|image_alt=
|image_alt=
Latest revision as of 12:58, 12 January 2021
Kudzanai Kangara was a Zimbabwean businessman based in Bindura. He died on 10 January 2021 from a case of suspected Covid-19.
Children
He had three children; Mitchell, Tinotenda, and Darlington.[1]
Businesses
Kangara is a licensed gold buyer with Fidelity. His company was named Kangara Gold Buyers. He was also into farming.[2]
Education
He was a qualified Electrical Engineer.[2]
Career
He worked at three different schools in Mashonaland Central as a teacher.[2]
Music Promotion
Kangara was the manager of gospel musician Tafadzwa “Lasper” Ncube, known also as Prince of Praise and Worship.[1]
Controversies
In October 2019, Kangara shot dead one of four gold panners who had visited his office intending to sell their gold.
Reports alleged that the four gold panners had a misunderstanding with one of Kangara’s employees resulting in the fatal shooting.
The other three gold panners fled the scene following the shooting.[3]
Philanthropy
He assisted widows and orphans with groceries and school fees in Mashonaland Central Province.[2]
Death
Kangara died on 10 January 2021 after showing signs of Covid-19. His son, Darlington, said his late father had exhibited COVID-19 symptoms before his death. He said:
Yes, it’s true he had Covid-19 symptoms. He had shortness of breath.
A source who spoke to H-Metro said Kangara was rushed to a hospital in Chitungwiza in an ambulance on 7 January 2021. The source added that Kangara's health continued to deteriorate until he took his last breath on the 10th.[4]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Bindura musician calls for equal online shows opportunities, The Herald, Published: August 5, 2020, Retrieved: January 10, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 2.3 Praise Masvosva, Businessman targets upcoming artistes, H-Metro, Published: March 17, 2020, Retrieved: January 10, 2021
- ↑ Gold Panner Shot Dead By Gold Dealer In Bindura, Pindula News, Published: November 4, 2019, Retrieved: January 10, 2021
- ↑ Praise Masvosva, PROMOTER KANGARA LAID TO REST, H-Metro, Published: January 12, 2021, Retrieved: January 12, 2021