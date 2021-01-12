Kangara is a licensed gold buyer with Fidelity . His company was named Kangara Gold Buyers . He was also into farming.<ref name="H">Praise Masvosva, [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/businessman-targets-upcoming-artistes/ Businessman targets upcoming artistes], ''H-Metro'', Published: March 17, 2020, Retrieved: January 10, 2021</ref>

[[File:Kudzanai_Kangara.jpg|thumb|Kudzanai Kangara]]'''Kudzanai Kangara''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] businessman based in [[Bindura ]]. He died on 10 January 2021 from a case of suspected [[Covid-19 ]].

Children

He had three children; Mitchell, Tino­tenda, and Dar­ling­ton.[1]

Businesses

Kangara is a licensed gold buyer with Fidelity. His company was named Kangara Gold Buyers. He was also into farming.[2]

Education

He was a qualified Electrical Engineer.[2]

Career

He worked at three different schools in Mashonaland Central as a teacher.[2]

Music Promotion

Kangara was the manager of gospel musician Tafadzwa “Lasper” Ncube, known also as Prince of Praise and Worship.[1]

Controversies

In October 2019, Kangara shot dead one of four gold panners who had visited his office intending to sell their gold.

Reports alleged that the four gold panners had a misunderstanding with one of Kangara’s employees resulting in the fatal shooting.

The other three gold panners fled the scene following the shooting.[3]

Philanthropy

He assisted widows and orphans with groceries and school fees in Mashonaland Central Province.[2]

Death

Kangara died on 10 January 2021 after showing signs of Covid-19. His son, Darlington, said his late father had exhibited COVID-19 symptoms before his death. He said:

Yes, it’s true he had Covid-19 symptoms. He had shortness of breath.

A source who spoke to H-Metro said Kangara was rushed to a hospital in Chitungwiza in an ambulance on 7 January 2021. The source added that Kangara's health continued to deteriorate until he took his last breath on the 10th.[4]