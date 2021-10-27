Nyakudya was kidnapped and taken to a certain place where they assaulted him and robbed him of his cash and valuables before dumping him.<ref name="ND">[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/10/top-gospel-singer-nyakudya-robbed/ Top gospel singer Nyakudya robbed], ''NewsDay'', Published: October 22, 2021, Retrieved: October 27, 2021</ref>

The robbery case took place at the intersection of Elizabeth Windsor and Newstead Road in Marlborough, Harare around 1700 hrs on Thursday 21 October 2021. According to a statement released by the [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]], three men armed with unidentified pistols, assaulted and robbed Nyakudya’s friend of an undisclosed amount of money.

Kudzi Nyakudya was robbed at a road intersection in Harare by three armed men driving in a white Mercedes Benz vehicle when he stopped his vehicle to drop a friend.

Kudzi Nyakudya was once arrested by the police after he was caught pirating and selling his own music, which was in contravention with the contract he had entered into with [[Diamond Studios]].<ref name="zimgvt">[http://www.zim.gov.zw/index.php/forums/3459-kudzi-nyakudya-arrested- Kudzi Nyakudya arrested], ''Zimbabwe Government Online'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 16, 2015</ref> The artist was also brought before the courts by a couple which claimed that he had stolen their gearbox.

Kudzi Nyakudya was once arrested by the police after he was caught pirating and selling his own music, which was in contravention with the conract he had entered into with [[Diamond Studios]].<ref name="zimgvt">[http://www.zim.gov.zw/index.php/forums/3459-kudzi-nyakudya-arrested- Kudzi Nyakudya arrested], ''Zimbabwe Government Online'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 16, 2015</ref> The artist was also brought before the courts by a couple which claimed that he had stolen their gearbox.

Kudzi Nyakudya is an award winning gospel artist. Ever since breaking into the limelight, he has become an outstanding artist not only because of his great voice but powerful lyrical content.

Career

Nyakudya has been in the music circles for a very long time and has also produced several albums. To date, the artist has seven albums to his name.[1] He has shared the stage with other gospel artists such as Charles Charamba and Sebastian Magacha. In recognition of his outstanding performance, the artist won the best male award in 2005. The artist is a self-confessed admirer of South African gospel artist, Lundi Tyamara whom he says inspires his music. Critics have nonetheless accused the artist of being a copycat lacking originality.[2]

Discography

Jerusalem

Kudzai Ishe

Hallelujah

Ini Naye-Story of My Life

Gadziriro

Mabasa

Awards

Silver Jubilee Zimbabwe Music Awards - Best Male award (2005)

Videos

Watakuira kuipa Jesu





Ini Naye

Controversy

Kudzi Nyakudya was once arrested by the police after he was caught pirating and selling his own music, which was in contravention with the contract he had entered into with Diamond Studios.[1] The artist was also brought before the courts by a couple which claimed that he had stolen their gearbox.

Robbery & Kidnapping

Kudzi Nyakudya was robbed at a road intersection in Harare by three armed men driving in a white Mercedes Benz vehicle when he stopped his vehicle to drop a friend.

The robbery case took place at the intersection of Elizabeth Windsor and Newstead Road in Marlborough, Harare around 1700 hrs on Thursday 21 October 2021. According to a statement released by the Zimbabwe Republic Police, three men armed with unidentified pistols, assaulted and robbed Nyakudya’s friend of an undisclosed amount of money.

Nyakudya was kidnapped and taken to a certain place where they assaulted him and robbed him of his cash and valuables before dumping him.[3]