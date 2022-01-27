Difference between revisions of "Kuimba Shiri Bird Sanctuary"
'''Kuimba Shiri Bird Sanctuary ''' is a bird reserve at Lake Chivero. Some of the birds kept at the sanctuary are indigenous birds like the
'''Kuimba Shiri Bird Sanctuary ''' is a bird reserve at Lake Chivero. Some of the birds kept at the sanctuary are indigenous birds like the Marshall, Black, Crowned and Fish Eagles. It is the only bird rehabilitation centre in [[Zimbabwe]]. Kuimba Shiri Bird Sanctuaryis home to 400 species of wild birds and was declared one of the seven RAMSAR sites (international protection for the protection of Wetlands) in Zimbabwe by UNESCO, WWF and the Zimbabwe Government. <ref name=" ZFG"
==Visitors Guide==
*When to visit: All year round Monday to Sunday 8 am to 5 pm
* When to visit: All year round Monday to Sunday 8 am to 5 pm
*Fee: An entrance fee is chargeable
* Fee: An entrance fee is chargeable
==Background==
The Kuimba Shiri Bird Sanctuary was opened by Gary Stafford. Stafford was training eagles for a number of BBC Wildlife documentaries including
The Kuimba Shiri Bird Sanctuarywas opened by Gary Stafford. Stafford was training eagles for a number of BBC Wildlife documentaries including Life of with David Attenborough. In 2008the birds were released into the wild after there were shortages of food. In 2009the sanctuary was re-opened and rebuilt. <ref name=" ZFG"/>
==Activities==
Visitors are able to participate in:
Visitors are able to participate in:
*Bird show daily, except Monday.
* Bird show daily, except Monday.
*Game viewing by boat at the National Park across the lake.
* Game viewing by boat at the National Park across the lake.
*A boat cruise at sunset
* A boat cruise at sunset
*Free educational trips for schoolchildren from kindergarten to university.
* Free educational trips for schoolchildren from kindergarten to university.
*Fishing
* Fishing
*children's camps in the five "barrack" rooms overlooking a "Dare" (a campfire meeting place) where children can visit the bird park, the National Park. <ref name=" ZFG"/>
* children's camps in the five "barrack" rooms overlooking a "Dare" (a campfire meeting place) where children can visit the bird park, the National Park. <ref name=" ZFG"/>
==Awards==
2014 Sri Chinmoy International Peace Park
2014Sri Chinmoy International Peace Park
==Pictures==
==Pictures==
<references/>
<references/>
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]] [[Category:Zimbabwe Gameparks And Safari]]
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]]
[[Category:Zimbabwe Gameparks And Safari
]]
Latest revision as of 14:25, 27 January 2022
|Kuimba Shiri Bird Sanctuary
Kuimba Shiri Bird Sanctuary is a bird reserve at Lake Chivero. Some of the birds kept at the sanctuary are indigenous birds like the Marshall, Black, Crowned and Fish Eagles. It is the only bird rehabilitation centre in Zimbabwe. Kuimba Shiri Bird Sanctuary is home to 400 species of wild birds and was declared one of the seven RAMSAR sites (international protection for the protection of Wetlands) in Zimbabwe by UNESCO, WWF and the Zimbabwe Government. [1]
See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.
Visitors Guide
- When to visit: All year round Monday to Sunday 8 am to 5 pm
- Fee: An entrance fee is chargeable
Location
Distances are from the junction of Samora Machel Avenue and Bishop Gaul Avenue. From Harare Continue on Samora Machel Avenue, which becomes the Bulawayo Highway out of Harare. 25.8 KM turn left at the service station and take the tarred road; 27.5 KM reach the end of the tar and turn left onto a gravel road at the signpost for Kuimba Shiri, 28.2 KM turn right into Kuimba Shiri. [1]
Background
The Kuimba Shiri Bird Sanctuary was opened by Gary Stafford. Stafford was training eagles for a number of BBC Wildlife documentaries including Eagles and The Life of Birds with David Attenborough. In 2008 the birds were released into the wild after there were shortages of food. In 2009 the sanctuary was re-opened and rebuilt. [1]
Activities
Visitors are able to participate in:
- Bird show daily, except Monday.
- Game viewing by boat at the National Park across the lake.
- A boat cruise at sunset
- Free educational trips for schoolchildren from kindergarten to university.
- Fishing
- children’s camps in the five “barrack” rooms overlooking a “Dare” (a campfire meeting place) where children can visit the bird park, the National Park. [1]
Awards
2014 Sri Chinmoy International Peace Park
Pictures
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Kuimba Shiri Bird Sanctuary, ZFG, Published: Retrieved: 19 April 2018