Visitors Guide

When to visit: All year round Monday to Sunday 8 am to 5 pm

Fee: An entrance fee is chargeable

Location

Distances are from the junction of Samora Machel Avenue and Bishop Gaul Avenue. From Harare Continue on Samora Machel Avenue, which becomes the Bulawayo Highway out of Harare. 25.8 KM turn left at the service station and take the tarred road; 27.5 KM reach the end of the tar and turn left onto a gravel road at the signpost for Kuimba Shiri, 28.2 KM turn right into Kuimba Shiri. [1]

Background

The Kuimba Shiri Bird Sanctuary was opened by Gary Stafford. Stafford was training eagles for a number of BBC Wildlife documentaries including Eagles and The Life of Birds with David Attenborough. In 2008 the birds were released into the wild after there were shortages of food. In 2009 the sanctuary was re-opened and rebuilt. [1]

Activities

Visitors are able to participate in:

Bird show daily, except Monday.

Game viewing by boat at the National Park across the lake.

A boat cruise at sunset

Free educational trips for schoolchildren from kindergarten to university.

Fishing

children’s camps in the five “barrack” rooms overlooking a “Dare” (a campfire meeting place) where children can visit the bird park, the National Park. [1]

Awards

2014 Sri Chinmoy International Peace Park

