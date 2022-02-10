Nomakula ‘Kuli’ Roberts was a South African media personality, politician and author.

Background

Family

Kuli Roberts left behind her two children Tembela and Laeun, a grandchild, her mother, father, two sisters, including actress Hlubi Mboya, and a brother.[1][2]

Career

Kuli Roberts started her career as a journalist and editor in the early 2000s.

She edited Pace magazine and was also the fashion and beauty editor at Drum magazine. Roberts also worked at the now-defunct Fairlady Magazine as a fashion and beauty journalist.

She had a famous and controversial column called Bitches Brew on Sunday World and was also rumoured to be the notorious gossip columnist, Shwashwi.

Kuli Roberts was the celebrity news editor for the publication. Roberts left Sunday World in 2011 after a column she wrote faced a lot of backlash forcing then-editor Wally Mbhele to fire her.

The column, titled Jou ma se kinders, made derogatory generalisations about coloured people.

Roberts admitted that the article had not been written very well.

“It could have been written better. But that’s why I have editors. It should have been checked,” she told the Saturday Star in 2011.

Kuli Roberts was fired again by Mbhele after she was linked to the African Transformation Movement (ATM), a political party.[2]

She then went on to become a TV presenter for gossip programmes such as The Real Goboza, Headlines and Trending SA.

She also worked as a radio host on Kaya FM and had a stint as an actress on the popular Mzansi Magic soapie, The Queen. She was also the author of the fictional book, Siren.[1]

She also starred on Netflix’s movie Angelina.[3] At the time of her passing, she was the lifestyle editor of the Weekly SA Mirror , a new online publication in Johannesburg.[2]

Politics

In 2021, Kuli Roberts joined Mzanele Manyi's political party African Transformation Movement (ATM). At the time, she was said to be running for candidacy in ward 65 in Tshwane.

However, her plans of holding public office ended just a week after she announced that she had joined the political party.

Later, the political party announced that Roberts had to step down due to “confidential circumstances”.

However, Kuli Roberts denied that she was contesting to be the councillor for ward 65 in Tshwane.[3][2]

Books

Siren

Death

Kuli Roberts died on 9 February 2022 aged 49. She passed away around 10 pm just before a radio interview. According to a friend, Roberts was relaxing with friends at a get-together and she just collapsed and never woke up.[1][4]