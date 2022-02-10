Kuli Roberts died on 9 February 2022 aged 49. She passed away around 10 pm just before a radio interview. According to a friend, Roberts was relaxing with friends at a get-together and she just collapsed and never woke up.<ref name="TL"/><ref name="DS" />

She also starred in Netflix’s movie ''Angelina''.<ref name="DS" >[https://www.dailysun.co.za/Celebs / breaking-khuli-roberts-has-passed-on-20220210 BREAKING: KULI ROBERTS HAS PASSED ON!], ''Daily Sun'', Published: February 10, 2022, Retrieved: February 10, 2022</ref > At the time of her passing, she was the lifestyle editor of the Weekly SA Mirror , a new online publication in Johannesburg.<ref name="IOL"/>

She also worked as a radio host on Kaya FM where she co-hosted the breakfast show, ''180 with Bob'', alongside [[Bob Mabena]]. Her last show on Kaya 959 was on April 26, 2017. Roberts had a stint as an actress on the popular Mzansi Magic soapie, ''The Queen'' as ''Mildred Sefats''. She was also the author of the fictional book, ''Siren'' released in 2019.<ref name="TL">[https://www.news24.com/truelove/celebrity/she-just-collapsed-kuli-roberts-friends-confirm-her-passing-20220210 ‘She just collapsed’ – Kuli Roberts’ friends confirm her passing], ''True Love'', Published: February 10, 2022, Retrieved: February 10, 2022</ref>

Later that year, she hosted the reunion show of the Divas of Jozi, a take on the popular Real Housewives franchise. <ref name="IOL"/>

In 2016, she became a talk show host on S3's “Trending SA” alongside Pabi Moloi, Nina Hastie, Shaka Sisulu and later on Dr [[Musa Mthombeni]].

She was a roaster on Comedy Central’s “The Roast of [[Steve Hofmeyr]]”.

In 2013, Roberts competed in the sixth season of SABC3 reality dance competition, ''Strictly Come Dancing''.

Roberts was poached by Mzansi Magic to host its gossip show, ''Headline''. Kuli Roberts co-hosted the show with [[Trevor Gumbi]].

She hosted SABC2 ' s '' What Not To Wear '' with [ [ Leigh Toselli]] between 2004 and 2005, and co - hosted SABC1's gossip show , '' The Real Goboza '' alongside [[Siyabonga Ngwekazi]].

She then went on to become a TV presenter for gossip programmes.

Nomakula ‘Kuli’ Roberts was a South African media personality, politician and author.

Background

Family

Kuli Roberts left behind her two children Tembela and Laeun, a grandchild, her mother, father, two sisters, including actress Hlubi Mboya, and a brother.[1][2]

Career

Kuli Roberts started her career as a journalist and editor in the early 2000s.

She edited Pace magazine and was also the fashion and beauty editor at Drum magazine. Roberts also worked at the now-defunct Fairlady Magazine as a fashion and beauty journalist.

She had a famous and controversial column called Bitches Brew on Sunday World and was also rumoured to be the notorious gossip columnist, Shwashwi.

Kuli Roberts was the celebrity news editor for the publication. Roberts left Sunday World in 2011 after a column she wrote faced a lot of backlash forcing then-editor Wally Mbhele to fire her.

The column, titled Jou ma se kinders, made derogatory generalisations about coloured people.

Roberts admitted that the article had not been written very well.

“It could have been written better. But that’s why I have editors. It should have been checked,” she told the Saturday Star in 2011.

Kuli Roberts was fired again by Mbhele after she was linked to the African Transformation Movement (ATM), a political party.

She then went on to become a TV presenter for gossip programmes.

She hosted SABC2's What Not To Wear with Leigh Toselli between 2004 and 2005, and co-hosted SABC1's gossip show, The Real Goboza alongside Siyabonga Ngwekazi.

Roberts was poached by Mzansi Magic to host its gossip show, Headline. Kuli Roberts co-hosted the show with Trevor Gumbi.

In 2013, Roberts competed in the sixth season of SABC3 reality dance competition, Strictly Come Dancing.

She was a roaster on Comedy Central’s “The Roast of Steve Hofmeyr”.

In 2016, she became a talk show host on S3's “Trending SA” alongside Pabi Moloi, Nina Hastie, Shaka Sisulu and later on Dr Musa Mthombeni.

Later that year, she hosted the reunion show of the Divas of Jozi, a take on the popular Real Housewives franchise. [2]

She also worked as a radio host on Kaya FM where she co-hosted the breakfast show, 180 with Bob, alongside Bob Mabena. Her last show on Kaya 959 was on April 26, 2017. Roberts had a stint as an actress on the popular Mzansi Magic soapie, The Queen as Mildred Sefats. She was also the author of the fictional book, Siren released in 2019.[1]

She also starred in Netflix’s movie Angelina.[3] At the time of her passing, she was the lifestyle editor of the Weekly SA Mirror , a new online publication in Johannesburg.[2]

Politics

In 2021, Kuli Roberts joined Mzanele Manyi's political party African Transformation Movement (ATM). At the time, she was said to be running for candidacy in ward 65 in Tshwane.

However, her plans of holding public office ended just a week after she announced that she had joined the political party.

Later, the political party announced that Roberts had to step down due to “confidential circumstances”.

However, Kuli Roberts denied that she was contesting to be the councillor for ward 65 in Tshwane.[3][2]

Books

Siren

Death

Kuli Roberts died on 9 February 2022 aged 49. She passed away around 10 pm just before a radio interview. According to a friend, Roberts was relaxing with friends at a get-together and she just collapsed and never woke up.[1][3]