Difference between revisions of "Kumakomo Trust"

Kumakomo Trust is a Non-Governmental Organisation which engages rural youth in agricultural training and generates content which is shared through a community radio station, Kumakomo Community Radio Station. It is based in Mutare.

Contact Details

Address: Office Number 3 Bhadella Arcade, Herbert Chitepo Street, Mutare.
Email: trevor.mtisi@yahoo.com
Website: http://www.kumakomofm.org

Offers

