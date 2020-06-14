Difference between revisions of "Kumakomo Trust"
Kumakomo Trust is a Non-Governmental Organisation which engages rural youth in agricultural training and generates content which is shared through a community radio station, Kumakomo Community Radio Station. It is based in Mutare.
Contact Details
Address: Office Number 3 Bhadella Arcade, Herbert Chitepo Street, Mutare.
Email: trevor.mtisi@yahoo.com
Website: http://www.kumakomofm.org
Offers
- Agricultural training fo ryouth.
- Community Radio. Kumakomo Community Radio Station.
