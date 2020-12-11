Difference between revisions of "Kumba TV"
Kumba TV is a privately owned television station granted a free-to-air national television broadcasting licence by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe in November 2020.
Owners
Kumba TV is owned by Acacia Media Group which is owned by Sharon Mugabe. Sharon Mugabe once contested and lost in a Zanu PF primary election for Goromonzi South Constituency.[1]
References
- ↑ Leopold Munhende Zimbabwe Army Granted TV Licence As ED Adviser Trevor Ncube Denied, NewZmbabwe.com, Published: November 20, 2020, Retrieved: December 11, 2020