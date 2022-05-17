Kumbirai Kangai

Kumbirai Manyika Kangai was a Zimbabwean politician. He died on 24 August 2013. He started his political career in the 1960s with the Zimbabwe African National Union and served in the Independent government from 1980. [1]

Secretary (then Chairman) of Zanu District in the Americas

1973 - Secretary for Labour and Social Services, in 76 member Dare ReChimurenga

1977 - Secretary for Welfare and Transport, Zanu Central committee

1980 - MP House of Assembly from Manicaland Province, Zanu PF

1980 - Minister of Labour and Social Welfare.

Personal Details

Born: 17 February 1938. Buhera District. Parents were peasant farmers.



School / Education

Makumbe High School, Buhera District.

Zimutu Secondary School, Masvingo.

United Teachers Training College, Mutare.

Qualified, 1972 - San Mateo College and University of California. Public Health and Clinical Laboratory Pathology. [2]



Service / Career / Events

The Liberation Struggle

Kangai became part of the mainstream nationalist politics in the late 1960s when he joined the ZANU branch which was based in Dar es Salam Tanzania.[1] At one point, Kangai was part of the ZANU delegation led by Herbert Chitepo which traveled to Sweden to solicit funds to sustain its political agenda. [3]

He joined the struggle full time in 1973.

During the time of the guerrilla war, Kangai and other ZANU leaders relocated to Mozambique where they directed training from there. During this time he worked in ZANU's Dare ReChimurenga as the director of transport and logistics. In his capacity, he solicited humanitarian aid from Nordic countries such as Sweden. [1]

Speculation was rife Kangai was involved in the murder of Herbert Chitepo. (See Dare ReChimurenga).

Kangai was also part part of the ZANU negotiating team which took part in the Lancaster talks which finally resulted in the Lancaster House Agreement of 1979. He was together with other nationalists leaders such as Joshua Nkomo, Robert Mugabe, Edgar Tekere and Eddison Zvobgo. He returned to win a seat in Manicaland Province and was appointed to cabinet as Minister of Labour, and Social Welfare in March 1980. [2]

Positions Held After Independence

The 1985 general elections for Buhera South returned:

1980 Member of Parliament- Buhera Constituency. Minister of Labour and Social Welfare Minister of Agriculture 2013 Senator for Buhera Constituency in Manicaland Province Member of the Politiburo and Central Committee.[4]