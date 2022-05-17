Difference between revisions of "Kumbirai Kangai"
==Positions Held After Independence==
# '''1980''' Member of Parliament- Buhera Constituency.
# Minister of Labour and Social Welfare
# Minister of Agriculture
# '''1980''' Member of Parliament- BuheraConstituency.
# Minister of Labour and Social Welfare
# Minister of Agriculture
# '''2013''' Senator for Buhera Constituency in [[Manicaland]] Province
# '''2013''' Senator for Buhera Constituency in [[Manicaland]] Province
# Member of the Politiburo and Central Committee.<ref name="abc">P. Makova, [http://www.thestandard.co.zw/2013/08/25/kumbirai-kangai-dies/ Kumbirai Kangai dies], "The Standard", published:25 Aug 2013,retrieved:9 Jul 2014"</ref>
# Member of the Politiburo and Central Committee.<ref name="abc">P. Makova, [http://www.thestandard.co.zw/2013/08/25/kumbirai-kangai-dies/ Kumbirai Kangai dies], "The Standard", published:25 Aug 2013,retrieved:9 Jul 2014"</ref>
==References==
|Kumbirai Kangai
|Born
|Kumbirai Kangai
February 17, 1938
Buhera
|Died
|August 24, 2013 (aged 75)
Harare
|Cause of death
|Suspected heart attack
|Occupation
|Known for
|Being a member of Dare ReChimurenga
Kumbirai Manyika Kangai was a Zimbabwean politician. He died on 24 August 2013. He started his political career in the 1960s with the Zimbabwe African National Union and served in the Independent government from 1980. [1]
- Secretary (then Chairman) of Zanu District in the Americas
- 1973 - Secretary for Labour and Social Services, in 76 member Dare ReChimurenga
- 1977 - Secretary for Welfare and Transport, Zanu Central committee
- 1980 - MP House of Assembly from Manicaland Province, Zanu PF
- 1980 - Minister of Labour and Social Welfare.
Personal Details
Born: 17 February 1938. Buhera District. Parents were peasant farmers.
School / Education
Makumbe High School, Buhera District.
Zimutu Secondary School, Masvingo.
United Teachers Training College, Mutare.
Qualified, 1972 - San Mateo College and University of California. Public Health and Clinical Laboratory Pathology. [2]
Service / Career / Events
The Liberation Struggle
Kangai became part of the mainstream nationalist politics in the late 1960s when he joined the ZANU branch which was based in Dar es Salam Tanzania.[1] At one point, Kangai was part of the ZANU delegation led by Herbert Chitepo which traveled to Sweden to solicit funds to sustain its political agenda. [3]
He joined the struggle full time in 1973.
During the time of the guerrilla war, Kangai and other ZANU leaders relocated to Mozambique where they directed training from there. During this time he worked in ZANU's Dare ReChimurenga as the director of transport and logistics. In his capacity, he solicited humanitarian aid from Nordic countries such as Sweden. [1]
Speculation was rife Kangai was involved in the murder of Herbert Chitepo. (See Dare ReChimurenga).
Kangai was also part part of the ZANU negotiating team which took part in the Lancaster talks which finally resulted in the Lancaster House Agreement of 1979. He was together with other nationalists leaders such as Joshua Nkomo, Robert Mugabe, Edgar Tekere and Eddison Zvobgo. He returned to win a seat in Manicaland Province and was appointed to cabinet as Minister of Labour, and Social Welfare in March 1980. [2]
Positions Held After Independence
The 1985 general elections for Buhera South returned:
- Kumbirai Manyika Kangai Zanu PF - 34 397 votes.
- Misheck Pfende Mutongoreya Zanu - 376 votes.
- John Chirinda PF-ZAPU - 166 votes.
- 1980 Member of Parliament- Buhera Constituency.
- Minister of Labour and Social Welfare
- Minister of Agriculture
- 2013 Senator for Buhera Constituency in Manicaland Province
- Member of the Politiburo and Central Committee.[4]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 , Kumbirai Kangai, "Nordic Africa Institute", retrieved:9 Jul 2014"
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020
- ↑ T. Mathuthu, Kumbirai Kangai Died After Leaking ZANU-PF Top Secrets, "Zimbabwean Situation", published:25 Aug 2013,retrieved:9 Jul 2014"
- ↑ P. Makova, Kumbirai Kangai dies, "The Standard", published:25 Aug 2013,retrieved:9 Jul 2014"