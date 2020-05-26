Difference between revisions of "Kumbirai Kanyikwanaka"

In July 2018, Kumbirai Kanyikwanaka was elected to Ward 22 Mutare RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 2928 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 22 Mutare RDC with 2928 votes, beating Oncemore Maunze of MDC-Alliance with 478 votes and Divas Matiyadze of APA with 205 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

