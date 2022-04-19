Difference between revisions of "Kumbirai Mujuru"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 38:
|Line 38:
| organization =
| organization =
| agent = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->
| agent = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->
|−
| known_for = Being [[Joice Mujuru|Joice]] and [[Solomon Mujuru]]'s
|+
| known_for = Being [[Joice Mujuru|Joice]] and [[Solomon Mujuru]]'s
| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->
| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->
| style =
| style =
|Line 64:
|Line 64:
| mother = <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
| mother = <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
| father = <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
| father = <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
|−
| relatives = [[Chipo
|+
| relatives = [[Chipo ]], [[Nyasha Del Campo]], [[Nyasha Mujuru]] and [[Kuzivakwashe Mujuru]]
| family =
| family =
| callsign =
| callsign =
|Line 89:
|Line 89:
Kumbirai Mujuru has the following siblings:
Kumbirai Mujuru has the following siblings:
|−
*[[Chipo
|+
*[[Chipo ]]
*[[Nyasha Del Campo]]
*[[Nyasha Del Campo]]
*[[Nyasha Mujuru]]
*[[Nyasha Mujuru]]
Revision as of 12:45, 19 April 2022
|Kumbirai Mujuru
Joice Mujuru (left) and daughter Kumbirai (right)
|Known for
|Being Joice and Solomon Mujuru's daughter
|Relatives
|Chipo Makoni, Nyasha Del Campo, Nyasha Mujuru and Kuzivakwashe Mujuru
Kumbirai Rungano Mujuru is the daughter of Zimbabwean retired politician Joice Mujuru and her late husband Solomon Mujuru.
Background
Siblings
Kumbirai Mujuru has the following siblings:
Armed Hijacking
Tatenda Answerlin Tsvuura, the director of Exceptional Energy Limited allegedly hijacked Kumbirai Mujuru at gunpoint in 2017. He was arrested in 2018 after going on the run since December 2017.
On 29 September 2018, Tsvuura appeared in court charged with vehicle theft. He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to October 11 2018 pending his trial.
His accomplice Longman Maridadi, who worked as a chauffeur in South Africa, was already on remand.
On December 17 2017, Kumbirai Mujuru, in the company of her friend Tamuka Kelvin Keche, was driving in Harare and later parked her Mercedes Benz at the corner of Third Street and Josiah Chinamano Avenue.
Tsvuura and Maridadi had been following the pair in their vehicle with a plan to steal the Mercedes valued at US$42,000.
When Kumbirai parked her vehicle, the two men pounced on her armed with pistol and threatened to shoot her.
The pair took control of the vehicle and drove to Kuwadzana where they topped up fuel worth US$70 using Keche’s credit card.
Still holding Kumbirai Mujuru and Keche captive, they drove to Lake Chivero where they tied the pair to a tree and left them stranded at around midnight.
Kumbirai and her friend later managed to untie themselves and filed a police report.
Mujuru’s car was found parked at one Rosemary Svosve’s place of residence and upon being interviewed, she told police that Tsvuura and Maridadi had left the car.
Maridadi was arrested after the police received a tip off that he was going to move the car from Svosve’s place to South Africa. A trap was set and he was arrested.[2]
References
- ↑ Sheroes Foundation, sheroesfoundation.org, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 19, 2022
- ↑ Lindie Whiz, Man who hijacked Mujuru’s daughter at gunpoint arrested, ZimLive, Published: October 1, 2018, Retrieved: April 19, 2022