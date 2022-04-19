| father = <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

Kumbirai Rungano Mujuru is the daughter of Zimbabwean retired politician Joice Mujuru and her late husband Solomon Mujuru.

Background

Siblings

Kumbirai Mujuru has the following siblings:

Armed Hijacking

Tatenda Answerlin Tsvuura, the director of Exceptional Energy Limited allegedly hijacked Kumbirai Mujuru at gunpoint in 2017. He was arrested in 2018 after going on the run since December 2017.

On 29 September 2018, Tsvuura appeared in court charged with vehicle theft. He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to October 11 2018 pending his trial.

His accomplice Longman Maridadi, who worked as a chauffeur in South Africa, was already on remand.

On December 17 2017, Kumbirai Mujuru, in the company of her friend Tamuka Kelvin Keche, was driving in Harare and later parked her Mercedes Benz at the corner of Third Street and Josiah Chinamano Avenue.

Tsvuura and Maridadi had been following the pair in their vehicle with a plan to steal the Mercedes valued at US$42,000.

When Kumbirai parked her vehicle, the two men pounced on her armed with pistol and threatened to shoot her.

The pair took control of the vehicle and drove to Kuwadzana where they topped up fuel worth US$70 using Keche’s credit card.

Still holding Kumbirai Mujuru and Keche captive, they drove to Lake Chivero where they tied the pair to a tree and left them stranded at around midnight.

Kumbirai and her friend later managed to untie themselves and filed a police report.

Mujuru’s car was found parked at one Rosemary Svosve’s place of residence and upon being interviewed, she told police that Tsvuura and Maridadi had left the car.

Maridadi was arrested after the police received a tip off that he was going to move the car from Svosve’s place to South Africa. A trap was set and he was arrested.[2]