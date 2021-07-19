Difference between revisions of "Kumbirai Nhongo"
Kumbirai Nhongo is a Zimbabwean television personality, business development, marketing and strategy professional. Nhongo is well known for being a newscaster on ZBC...
Kumbirai Nhongo is a Zimbabwean television personality, business development, marketing and strategy professional. Nhongo is well known for being a newscaster on ZBC.
Education
Nhongo holds a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree from Solusi University. He also graduated in 2014 with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of South Africa.[1]
Career
From October 2001 to July 2004, Nhongo was the business news editor for the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation. Kumbirai Nhongo joined the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe as a Public Affairs Executive in August 2004. He held the position until September 2010.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Kumbirai Nhongo, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 19, 2021