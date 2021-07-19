In December 2013, Kumbirai Nhongo founded Orama Group (Pvt) Limited and assumed the role of Managing Consultant .<ref name="L"/>

Kumbirai Nhongo is a Zimbabwean television personality, business development, marketing and strategy professional. Nhongo is well known for being a newscaster on ZBC.

Education

Nhongo holds a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree from Solusi University. He also graduated in 2014 with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of South Africa.[1]

Career

From October 2001 to July 2004, Nhongo was the business news editor for the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation. Kumbirai Nhongo joined the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe as a Public Affairs Executive in August 2004. He held the position until September 2010.

From October 2010 to November 2013, Nhongo became the General Manager- Marketing, Sales and Distribution (FMCG) for TDH (Pvt) Limited. He was contracted by Adam Smith International from September 2015 to October 2015 to work with its Zimbabwean partner ZIMBISA to train local business reporters on reporting best practices.

In December 2013, Kumbirai Nhongo founded Orama Group (Pvt) Limited and assumed the role of Managing Consultant.[1]

References