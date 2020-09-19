Difference between revisions of "Kumbirai Takunyai"

From Pindula
 
Line 5: Line 5:
  
 
==School / Education==
 
==School / Education==
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.  
+
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
  
 
==Service / Career==
 
==Service / Career==

Latest revision as of 05:45, 19 September 2020

In July 2018, Kumbirai Takunyai was elected to Ward 10 Masvingo RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1573 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 10 Masvingo RDC with 1573 votes, beating Charles Maponde of MDC-Alliance with 723 votes and Osten Mutuvira of PRC with 52 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]

  1. [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
  2. 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Kumbirai_Takunyai&oldid=92544"