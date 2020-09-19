Difference between revisions of "Kumbirai Takunyai"

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

In July 2018, Kumbirai Takunyai was elected to Ward 10 Masvingo RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1573 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 10 Masvingo RDC with 1573 votes, beating Charles Maponde of MDC-Alliance with 723 votes and Osten Mutuvira of PRC with 52 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

