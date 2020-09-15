Difference between revisions of "Kumbirayi Katsande"

[[File:Kumbirayi Katsande.jpg|thumb|Kumbirayi Katsande]] '''Kumbirayi Katsande''' is a Zimbabwean business executive who was the managing director of Nestle Zimbabwe Limited who stepped down at the helm of the Swiss multinational local unit at the end of September 2014 after a four-year stint.

Career

He worked for Nestle Jamaica in 1992 before he was assigned to Nestle Zimbabwe. The renowned business executive had two spells with the Nestle from horticultural group Ariston, and presided over the company during its most challenging periods. He was a director of several companies including Hunyani Holdings and diversified banking group FBC Holdings. He was also a board member for Barclays Bank of Zimbabwe, Olivine Industries, the Grain Marketing Board and the Cold Storage Company.

During his tenure at nestle, the former two-time Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) president presided over a $20 million investment into the refurbishment and upgrading of its cereals plant and the introduction of new products. The investment has enabled Nestle to increase production of previously limited brands such as Cerevita Chocomalt due to increased production capacity in the cereals manufacturing plant and resumed its popular Milo brands suspended two years ago.[1]

