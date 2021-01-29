|description= Kumbirayi Katsande is a Zimbabwean business executive who was the managing director of Nestle Zimbabwe Limited from 2010 and stepped down at the helm of the Swiss multinational local unit at the end of September 2014 after a four-year stint.

His career is punctuated by stints as the Chief Operating Officer of PG Industries from 1998 to 2003 and the Managing Director of Ariston Limited from 2003 to 2010.

During his tenure at nestle, the former five -time [[Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries]] (CZI) president presided over a $20 million investment into the refurbishment and upgrading of its cereals plant and the introduction of new products. The investment has enabled Nestle to increase production of previously limited brands such as Cerevita Chocomalt due to increased production capacity in the cereals manufacturing plant and resumed its popular Milo brands suspended two years ago.<ref name="foodbusinessafrica"> [https://www.foodbusinessafrica.com/katsande-exits-nestle-2/], ''Food Business Africa, Accessed: 15 September, 2020 ''</ref>

He worked for Nestle Jamaica in 1992 before he was assigned to Nestle Zimbabwe. The renowned business executive had two spells with Nestle from horticultural group Ariston, and presided over the company during its most challenging periods. He was a director of several companies including Hunyani Holdings and diversified banking group FBC Holdings. He was also a board member for Barclays Bank of Zimbabwe, Olivine Industries, the Grain Marketing Board and the Cold Storage Company.

[[File:Kumbirayi Katsande.jpg|thumb|Kumbirayi Katsande]]'''Kumbirayi Katsande''' is a Zimbabwean business executive who was the managing director of Nestle Zimbabwe Limited from 2010 and stepped down at the helm of the Swiss multinational local unit at the end of September 2014 after a four-year stint . He is Deputy Chairperson of the [[Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe]] and a member of the Monetary Policy Committee .

Kumbirayi Katsande is a Zimbabwean business executive who was the managing director of Nestle Zimbabwe Limited from 2010 and stepped down at the helm of the Swiss multinational local unit at the end of September 2014 after a four-year stint. He is Deputy Chairperson of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and a member of the Monetary Policy Committee.

Career

He worked for Nestle Jamaica in 1992 before he was assigned to Nestle Zimbabwe. The renowned business executive had two spells with Nestle from horticultural group Ariston, and presided over the company during its most challenging periods. He was a director of several companies including Hunyani Holdings and diversified banking group FBC Holdings. He was also a board member for Barclays Bank of Zimbabwe, Olivine Industries, the Grain Marketing Board and the Cold Storage Company.

During his tenure at nestle, the former five-time Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) president presided over a $20 million investment into the refurbishment and upgrading of its cereals plant and the introduction of new products. The investment has enabled Nestle to increase production of previously limited brands such as Cerevita Chocomalt due to increased production capacity in the cereals manufacturing plant and resumed its popular Milo brands suspended two years ago.[1]

His career is punctuated by stints as the Chief Operating Officer of PG Industries from 1998 to 2003 and the Managing Director of Ariston Limited from 2003 to 2010.

Appointed Chair of Old Mutual Zimbabwe Board

Old Mutual Zimbabwe Limited Board appointed Kumbirayi Katsande as its Board Chairperson with effect from 28 January 2021. Katsande is a seasoned and renowned business practitioner in Zimbabwe and has led several businesses at the Managing Director and Chief Executive Level. He took over from Namibian Jonathan Gawaxab.[2]

