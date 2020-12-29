Difference between revisions of "Kundai Tibugare"

In April 2019, Kundai Tibugare was appointed to the position of Associate Director – Advisory, with Grant Thornton.

School / Education

BA – Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours) – Bindura University of Science Education



Chartered Accountant – (CA), registered with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales

Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA)

Certified Public Accountant (CPAZ)

Associate member – Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE)

Registered Public Auditor and Accountant (RPA)

Member – Public Accountants and Auditors Board (PAAB)



Service / Career

2009: Joined Grant Thornton Regional experience in Zambia, Kenya, and Nigeria.

