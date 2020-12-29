Difference between revisions of "Kundai Tibugare"
In April 2019, Kundai Tibugare was appointed to the position of Associate Director – Advisory, with Grant Thornton.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
BA – Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours) – Bindura University of Science Education
Chartered Accountant – (CA), registered with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales
Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA)
Certified Public Accountant (CPAZ)
Associate member – Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE)
Registered Public Auditor and Accountant (RPA)
Member – Public Accountants and Auditors Board (PAAB)
Service / Career
2009: Joined Grant Thornton Regional experience in Zambia, Kenya, and Nigeria.
