Background

Wife

He is married to Beatrice.[1]

Children

Mlambo and his wife have two children; Lwandile and Thandolwethu.[1]

Religion

Mlambo is a Christian and a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.[1]

Education

Mlambo holds a PhD in Economics from Gothenburg University in Sweden, an M.Sc. (Econ) and B.Sc. (Econ-Hons) from the University of Zimbabwe.[2]

Career

He was appointed RBZ Deputy Governor in July 2012. He is in charge of economic research, policy and finance. As Deputy Governor, he is also a member of the RBZ Board of Directors.

Mlambo joined the RBZ from the African Development Bank where he rose from the rank of Senior Economist in 1997 to the post of Regional Director in January 2012, where he was in charge of country strategy formulation, country portfolio programming and management as well as leading policy dialogue in 7 countries in East Africa.

An economist by training, his areas of expertise include macroeconomic and exchange rate policy, economic growth, finance, investment, and productivity growth and efficiency analysis. He has published papers in renowned journals and has chapters in edited books.[2]

In September 2019 he was appointed by Mthuli Ncube as part of a nine-member Monetary Policy Committee to advise the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).[3]

He worked as a university lecturer in Economics, first at the University of Zimbabwe in 1994, and then as a Senior Lecturer at the University of Fort Hare in South Africa from 1995 to 1996.[4]

Covid-19 Battle

Mlambo battled with Covid-19 between July and August 2020. Recounting his experience to the ZBC Mlambo said:

“I do not know where I go it. I was following all the Covid-19 safety precautions. I was using sanitisers, and I was moving only between work and home daily. At work, we were only allowing a few people to report physically to the office, as part of our measures to decongest the workplace and help fight Covid-19. Most of our staff were working from home, even directors were rotating.”

He said he delayed being tested because he was in denial. When he eventually got tested his health had deteriorated. He said:

“The encounter started on a Wednesday. I was feeling very cold. It was the last week of July. I had no energy. I called my doctor, however, I delayed as I was very busy, until Friday July 31. I came to the office, but I was unwell, and I went back home and slept all day. My wife says I was restless throughout that day I slept. I felt as if I had been immersed in an ice bucket. However, I was in self-denial, and I delayed taking a test till the following Wednesday. By the time I got tested I felt like I was in hell.”

