Difference between revisions of "Kurai Garnet Hoyi"

In July 2018, Kurai Garnet Hoyi was elected to Ward 29 Murewa RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1144 votes.

2018 – elected to Ward 29 Murewa RDC with 1144 votes, beating Maphion Handreck of Zanu-PF with 723 votes, Isaac Sithole, independent with 49 votes and Simba Nesara of UDA with 9 votes. [1]

