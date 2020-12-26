Difference between revisions of "Kurai Makore"

Pindula

Kurai Makore is a Zimbabwean musician. He is Thomas Mapfumo's nephew.

Background

Kurai Makore's father Dominic Makore and Thomas Mapfumo are brothers.[1]

Career

On 22 December 2020, Makore launched his debut album at Gecko Gardens in Glen Lorne, Harare.

The 10 track album, carries the song Hwahwa which was composed by Thomas Mapfumo.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Tafadzwa Zimoyo, [https://www.herald.co.zw/mukanyas-heir-apparent-drops-album/ Mukanya’s heir apparent drops album ], The Herald, Published: December 22, 2020, Retrieved: December 22, 2020
