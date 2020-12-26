Difference between revisions of "Kurai Makore"
Kurai Makore is a Zimbabwean musician. He is Thomas Mapfumo's nephew.
Background
Kurai Makore's father Dominic Makore and Thomas Mapfumo are brothers.[1]
Career
On 22 December 2020, Makore launched his debut album at Gecko Gardens in Glen Lorne, Harare.
The 10 track album, carries the song Hwahwa which was composed by Thomas Mapfumo.[1]
